Prince George’s birthday portrait has royal fans saying the same thing

Prince George turns 10 today, July 22, and, as has become tradition, the special day has been celebrated with the release of a new portrait. The future king is seen beaming as he relaxes outdoors on some steps at Windsor. Fans are loving the relaxed vibe of the photo, especially as George normally wears a suit for official appearances, but the biggest thing everyone’s agreeing on is how much he looks like his father, Prince William.

Prince George’s 10th birthday has been celebrated with a new picture of the young royal

While his mother, Kate Middleton, didn’t take this one, fans are loving how alike the young prince is to his father, Prince William

Prince George has turned 10 today, July 22, and royal fans cannot quite get over how fast the young royal is growing up.

This perception of him growing up quickly isn’t helped by the fact that the prince is taller than average for his age – nearly reaching the same height as his parents when he was spotted at the Coronation of King Charles.

For his new birthday photo, George looks all grown up as he relaxes on some steps at Windsor.

(Image credit: Millie Pilkington/Kensington Palace via Getty Images )

While George usually wears a suit and tie when out and about with his royal family, fans are loving the more casual vibe of the shot.

The future king, wearing a checked shirt and teal trousers, looks at the camera and beams with his sleeves rolled up and his hair tousled naturally.

The photo was taken by Millie Pilkington, in a departure from the tradition of Kate Middleton taking the families photos – although the Princess of Wales was thought to have maintained one sweet tradition for his birthday.

Photographer Millie also took Prince Louis’ snap ahead of his fifth birthday in April, as well as the Prince of Wales embracing his three children in a photograph to mark Father’s Day in June.

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

As well as loving the relaxed feel of the photo, fans all agree that George has grown up to become the double of his dad, Prince William.

One fan wrote, “Like father, like son” with another adding “He looks JUST like his Dad now” followed by a string of heart emojis.

Some, however, think he does have a likeness of William with traces of other family members – “A little Michael Middleton, a little Charles Spencer, a little Prince of Wales (and dressed like Papa as well!)”

While time flies, many fans still remember when George was born.

(Image credit: Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

The first child of William and Kate – and the first grandchild for King Charles - Prince George Alexander Louis was born in the private Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London, at 4.24pm on July 22, 2013, weighing 8lb 6oz.

He made his debut in front of the world on the hospital steps a day later, wrapped in a white merino wool shawl, cradled in the Princess of Wales’ arms.

William and Catherine’s oldest son takes his name from a number of important royals.

Prince George’s full name was inspired by a number of important royal figures. Namely, The Queen's grandfather and father, King George V and King George VI, Lord Louis Mountbatten and the late Queen herself.

Alexander is thought to have been inspired by the late Queen’s middle name, Alexandra.

He will be the 43rd monarch since William the Conqueror to wear the crown if he follows the current line of succession.