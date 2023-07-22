Prince George’s birthday portrait has royal fans saying the same thing
Happy 10th birthday to Prince George
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Prince George turns 10 today, July 22, and, as has become tradition, the special day has been celebrated with the release of a new portrait. The future king is seen beaming as he relaxes outdoors on some steps at Windsor. Fans are loving the relaxed vibe of the photo, especially as George normally wears a suit for official appearances, but the biggest thing everyone’s agreeing on is how much he looks like his father, Prince William.
- Prince George’s 10th birthday has been celebrated with a new picture of the young royal
- While his mother, Kate Middleton, didn’t take this one, fans are loving how alike the young prince is to his father, Prince William
- In other royal news, why people might’ve thought Kate Middleton was crying in these pictures taken during special royal appearance
Prince George has turned 10 today, July 22, and royal fans cannot quite get over how fast the young royal is growing up.
This perception of him growing up quickly isn’t helped by the fact that the prince is taller than average for his age – nearly reaching the same height as his parents when he was spotted at the Coronation of King Charles.
For his new birthday photo, George looks all grown up as he relaxes on some steps at Windsor.
While George usually wears a suit and tie when out and about with his royal family, fans are loving the more casual vibe of the shot.
The future king, wearing a checked shirt and teal trousers, looks at the camera and beams with his sleeves rolled up and his hair tousled naturally.
The photo was taken by Millie Pilkington, in a departure from the tradition of Kate Middleton taking the families photos – although the Princess of Wales was thought to have maintained one sweet tradition for his birthday.
Photographer Millie also took Prince Louis’ snap ahead of his fifth birthday in April, as well as the Prince of Wales embracing his three children in a photograph to mark Father’s Day in June.
As well as loving the relaxed feel of the photo, fans all agree that George has grown up to become the double of his dad, Prince William.
One fan wrote, “Like father, like son” with another adding “He looks JUST like his Dad now” followed by a string of heart emojis.
Some, however, think he does have a likeness of William with traces of other family members – “A little Michael Middleton, a little Charles Spencer, a little Prince of Wales (and dressed like Papa as well!)”
While time flies, many fans still remember when George was born.
The first child of William and Kate – and the first grandchild for King Charles - Prince George Alexander Louis was born in the private Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London, at 4.24pm on July 22, 2013, weighing 8lb 6oz.
He made his debut in front of the world on the hospital steps a day later, wrapped in a white merino wool shawl, cradled in the Princess of Wales’ arms.
William and Catherine’s oldest son takes his name from a number of important royals.
Prince George’s full name was inspired by a number of important royal figures. Namely, The Queen's grandfather and father, King George V and King George VI, Lord Louis Mountbatten and the late Queen herself.
Alexander is thought to have been inspired by the late Queen’s middle name, Alexandra.
He will be the 43rd monarch since William the Conqueror to wear the crown if he follows the current line of succession.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.
Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.
-
-
Genius ways to block your neighbor's view for a little extra privacy
If you're not keen on being overlooked you'll love these cheap and efficient ways to block your neighbor's view
By Claire Douglas • Published
-
The 11 best Lululemon dupes on Amazon that are *almost* as good as the real thing
We've vetted thousands of reviews to find the best Lululemon dupes on Amazon to shop now
By Emily Smith • Published
-
Prince George's 'close-knit' support that Kate Middleton and Prince William are keen for him to have at Eton
Prince George is reportedly heading to Eton with a close group of friends
By Caitlin Elliott • Published
-
These 7 adorable pictures of George, Charlotte, and Louis are getting us through the week
Seriously, the Wales kids are the cutest
By Madeline Merinuk • Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William are 'worried' about Prince George's role in King Charles's coronation 'based on past decisions'
Kate Middleton and Prince William are concerned, a royal insider has revealed
By Robyn Morris • Published
-
The subtle significance of Kate Middleton’s Mother’s Day post, and how it reveals a lot about their parenting style
Kate Middleton’s Mother’s Day post proves she isn’t afraid of breaking from royal traditions when it comes to parenting
By Jack Slater • Published
-
Where to buy Kate Middleton's beloved green Le Chameau wellies (plus a cheaper version!)
Kate Middleton has always been a fan of the traditional green wellies for a countryside chic look
By Robyn Morris • Published
-
The big event Prince George, Charlotte and Louis could attend before the coronation as a ‘very clever way’ to prepare them
There's an event Prince George, Charlotte and Louis could attend just a few weeks before the coronation after not being seen since December
By Emma Shacklock • Published
-
Major change to Buckingham Palace website to reflect Archie and Lilibet's new titles
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children are now called Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex on the royal website
By Emma Dooney • Published
-
The royal rule that means George, Charlotte and Louis have different surnames to Archie and Lilibet
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis don't share the same name as their cousins, Archie and Lilibet
By Naomi Bartram • Published