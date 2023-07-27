Prince George ‘surprisingly comfortable’ with royal position as he realised he’s ‘got to step up’
Prince George could reportedly have 'accepted' his role as second in the royal line of succession 'to an extent' despite being just 10
Prince George is said to be “surprisingly comfortable” with his royal position as he realised he’s “got to step up” in recent years.
- A royal expert has claimed that the Prince and Princess of Wales’ eldest son is “comfortable” with being second in the royal line succession.
- It’s been suggested that he’s potentially “picked up on” what’s been happening since Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan stepped back.
Prince George celebrated his 10th birthday on 22nd July following a period of major changes for the Royal Family, including the young royal. When King Charles became monarch in September 2022, his grandson moved up to second in the royal line of succession. It was at King Charles’ coronation that he perhaps faced the most scrutiny of all his appearances in recent years as he took a key role as a Page of Honour to the monarch.
However, it’s now been suggested that Prince George is “surprisingly comfortable” with his royal position as a future King. And it could potentially be because he’s reportedly realised he’s “got to step up” following Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s royal exit.
Opening up to OK!, royal expert Tessa Dunlop claimed that it’s possible Prince George could’ve “picked up” on the criticism that has been levelled at the Royal Family in recent years, including the reports of a “rift” between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the wider family. She suggested that as a response the royals have “pulled together” and that "George might have picked up on some of that and is helping mum and dad do their job”.
Tessa alleged, "They've lost Uncle Harry and so forth and he realises he's got to step up to it - 10 year olds can often be quite mature.”
"A lot has happened in the last 18 months for the Royal Family and they can't possibly protect him from all of it, there's been huge events, the Queen has died and that has pushed William and Kate up a gear, up a rank and by definition George as well,” she continued. “And he'll be aware of that, and I get the impression that he's almost accepted to an extent”.
Tessa, who is a historian, writer and broadcaster, reflected that Prince George seemed to “embrace his role” at the coronation. Meanwhile, royal expert Christopher Andersen expressed his similar belief to Us Weekly that Prince George is “comfortable” with his position.
The author of The King: The Life of King Charles III suggested that King Charles and Prince William could have possibly been brought closer together in recent years.
“They’ve had to put up this united front against Harry and Meghan,” Christopher said, before later adding, “It’s been quite the ordeal for them, and I think that they kind of circled the wagon, so to speak. And they’ve come out of that with a stronger bond.”
Asked how Prince George is dealing with now being second in line, the expert responded that “he seems to be surprisingly comfortable.”
Prince George has gradually been introduced to public life in recent years, attending everything from rugby matches to cricket matches. Just a few weeks ago he joined Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte to watch the Wimbledon Men’s Singles Final. Prince George looked relaxed and animated as he watched the tennis and fans will likely be looking forward to his next public appearance.
