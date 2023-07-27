Princess Catherine's secret solo morning outings that 'nourish her inner life'

Reports of Princess Catherine's secret solo morning outings were revealed by a royal author and she was apparently spotted once...

Princess Catherine's secret solo morning outings explained. Seen here the Princess of Wales arrives to officially open the Young V&A
(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Emma Shacklock
By Emma Shacklock
published

Princess Catherine's secret solo morning outings that “nourish her inner life” have been revealed by a royal author and it’s totally understandable. 

As the future Queen Consort it’s perhaps no surprise that Catherine, Princess of Wales’ days are consistently packed full with engagements and royal outings - all balanced with her life as a devoted mum-of-two. However, despite such a busy schedule and extensive responsibilities, it seems that the Princess has found her own special way of carving out time to enjoy one of her passions. 

Whilst Catherine, Princess of Wales is known for her love of sports and was seen cheering the players on from the Wimbledon Royal Box again this year, some fans might’ve forgotten that she’s also the proud recipient of a History of Art degree. And it seems that Princess Catherine’s secret solo morning outings have allowed her to continue enjoying some of the best art London has to offer.

Catherine, Princess of Wales gestures during a visit to the "Faberge in London: Romance to Revolution"

(Image credit: Photo by JEREMY SELWYN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

According to The Mirror, royal author Tina Brown has claimed in her book, The Palace Papers, that Princess Catherine allegedly heads out around 8am so that she can “nourish her inner life” with cultural visits to art galleries and museums in the capital. 

The royal author is said to have gone on to suggest that the Princess of Wales was once identified during an morning outing to the Royal Academy. She was supposedly enjoying a David Hockney exhibition when she was noticed by another visitor.

"I miss my history of art. It’s what I do to get my fix,” Her Royal Highness allegedly told the member of the public. 

Princess Catherine’s secret solo morning outings might come as a surprise to some, but it seems she’s still finding a way to fit her appreciation for art into her busy life.

Catherine, Princess of Wales paints a yacht on a mural

(Image credit: Photo by Stefan Wermuth - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

As well as being an art enthusiast more generally, Princess Catherine is also a talented sketcher herself. Back in June 2021 the Princess of Wales showcased her drawing skills when she shared a picture of St Andrews on Instagram.

The sketch perfectly captured the atmospheric skyline of the Scottish town that she and Prince William called home during their time at the University of St Andrews. It appeared on the front of a postcard after their trip there in 2021, though the caption disclosed that the sketch is from 2002 when the Princess was studying there.  

“To the people, communities and organisations we visited and heard from; and those who stopped to wave and make our return to Scotland so special - thank you!” they declared.

The Princess also apparently played a role in the design of the invitation for her Christmas carol service in 2022. Whilst some fans were confused by a video shared on social media showing the invitation being drawn and thought she drew it, the artist was actually Aurelie Baudry Palmer. 

However, Princess Catherine’s heartbreaking amendment saw her specifically request to Aurelie that Queen Elizabeth’s favourite dog breed was added into the illustration. With her eye for detail, who knows whether the Princess of Wales continues to sketch to this day.

Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.

