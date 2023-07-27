woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Catherine's secret solo morning outings that “nourish her inner life” have been revealed by a royal author and it’s totally understandable.

The Princess of Wales is said to be fond of a low-key early morning visit to some of London’s biggest art galleries and museums.

Her Royal Highness did a History of Art degree at the University of St Andrews and reportedly once admitted she missed this fascinating subject.

As the future Queen Consort it’s perhaps no surprise that Catherine, Princess of Wales’ days are consistently packed full with engagements and royal outings - all balanced with her life as a devoted mum-of-two. However, despite such a busy schedule and extensive responsibilities, it seems that the Princess has found her own special way of carving out time to enjoy one of her passions.

Whilst Catherine, Princess of Wales is known for her love of sports and was seen cheering the players on from the Wimbledon Royal Box again this year, some fans might’ve forgotten that she’s also the proud recipient of a History of Art degree. And it seems that Princess Catherine’s secret solo morning outings have allowed her to continue enjoying some of the best art London has to offer.

(Image credit: Photo by JEREMY SELWYN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

According to The Mirror, royal author Tina Brown has claimed in her book, The Palace Papers, that Princess Catherine allegedly heads out around 8am so that she can “nourish her inner life” with cultural visits to art galleries and museums in the capital.

The royal author is said to have gone on to suggest that the Princess of Wales was once identified during an morning outing to the Royal Academy. She was supposedly enjoying a David Hockney exhibition when she was noticed by another visitor.

"I miss my history of art. It’s what I do to get my fix,” Her Royal Highness allegedly told the member of the public.

Princess Catherine’s secret solo morning outings might come as a surprise to some, but it seems she’s still finding a way to fit her appreciation for art into her busy life.

(Image credit: Photo by Stefan Wermuth - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

As well as being an art enthusiast more generally, Princess Catherine is also a talented sketcher herself. Back in June 2021 the Princess of Wales showcased her drawing skills when she shared a picture of St Andrews on Instagram.

The sketch perfectly captured the atmospheric skyline of the Scottish town that she and Prince William called home during their time at the University of St Andrews. It appeared on the front of a postcard after their trip there in 2021, though the caption disclosed that the sketch is from 2002 when the Princess was studying there.

“To the people, communities and organisations we visited and heard from; and those who stopped to wave and make our return to Scotland so special - thank you!” they declared.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

The Princess also apparently played a role in the design of the invitation for her Christmas carol service in 2022. Whilst some fans were confused by a video shared on social media showing the invitation being drawn and thought she drew it, the artist was actually Aurelie Baudry Palmer.

However, Princess Catherine’s heartbreaking amendment saw her specifically request to Aurelie that Queen Elizabeth’s favourite dog breed was added into the illustration. With her eye for detail, who knows whether the Princess of Wales continues to sketch to this day.