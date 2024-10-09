We were shocked to see Kate Middleton wearing a pair of Crocs - but her fiery red pair are practical, comfy and so reliable

If there's one thing we never expected to see the Princess of Wales wearing on her feet, it's a pair of Crocs. But these unearthed photos from 2007 show that not only has she rocked the humble boating shoe, but she actually managed to make them look stylish too.

We've seen Princess Catherine in everything from the best white trainers to statement heels, but certain occasions call for something infinitely practical. During a rowing training session on the River Thames back in the 00s, Kate and her team opted for fire engine red Crocs to complete their sporty outfits, and we're surprised by how much we love the statement look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Kate's Red Crocs

38% off Crocs Unisex's Classic Clogs, Was £44.99, Now £27.84 at Amazon They might not be the most stylish shoe on the market, but Crocs are endlessly practical and comfortable. Copy Kate's look with statement red or opt for a neutral black that will come in handy for running errands or gardening.

If there's anyone who can convince us that Crocs can look good, it's Kate Middleton. She teamed hers with a chic striped v-neck hoodie when off duty, which instantly elevates the look. There's nothing like a pop of red to pull an outfit together, even if the hint of colour comes in the form of a divisive shoe. And, you can score her exact pair for 38% off right now.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite resistance from many fashion fans, Crocs have firmly come back into style in recent years - and we can't help but think the Princess of Wales may have something to do with it. They may not be the most natural autumn capsule wardrobe investment, but they can compete with your best wellies when it comes to dog walks, running errands, or gardening - especially if you opt for a fur-lined pair.

Crocs Unisex Classic Lined Clog £37.99 at Amazon (was £54.99) Fur-lined Crocs are ideal for autumn and winter. Still endlessly practical but even more cosy, they're essentially a sturdy outdoor slipper. What's not to love? Superga Unisex Cotu Classic Trainers £25 at Amazon (was £50) Another pair of shoes the Princess of Wales loves, these Superga trainers are sleek and endlessly versatile - and 50% off for Prime Day, which is not a saving to be missed. Skechers Women's Summits Artistry Chic Sneaker £36 at Amazon (was £59) If you're after a new pair of comfortable and affordable trainers, you'll want to jump on this deal. Skechers are notoriously supportive and this pair can be easily slipped on and off.

The key to making Crocs look more refined lies in Kate's simple styling trick. Match the colour of your footwear to your outfit to create a cohesive feel and ensure your comfortable slip-ons aren't the main focal point of the look.

Come next summer, they will easily be your most worn pair of shoes. Trust us when we say that they really do deliver on comfort, and Kate's outing with her staple Crocs goes to show that they're endlessly practical for water sports too.