Why Prince William and Kate Middleton’s summer decision could see them return to little-known royal residence
Prince William and Kate's summer decision could mean a return to a royal home that some fans might never have known they had
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Prince William and Kate Middleton’s summer decision could see them return to royal residence that some fans might not know about.
- The Prince and Princess of Wales are predicted to head to Scotland at some point this summer to join King Charles and Queen Camilla for a summer break.
- It’s possible that they could decide against actually staying at Balmoral Castle for a very sensible reason.
- This royal news comes as we revealed how King Charles paved the way for Prince William as he proved it’s alright to change your mind.
King Charles and Queen Camilla have remained based at Clarence House since becoming King and Queen Consort, but that’s far from the only royal residence they can spend time in. The Royal Family are known for enjoying certain occasions at specific homes, from Christmas at Sandringham House in Norfolk to Easter at Windsor Castle. But when it comes to summer, there’s one destination that was a favourite in the late Queen Elizabeth’s reign - Balmoral Castle. She enjoyed an annual holiday there and invited her nearest and dearest to join her.
The Daily Mail has alleged that Birkhall will be King Charles' “main base” this summer, with sources claiming he and the Queen could “decamp’” to Balmoral for official visits. However, it’s also been suggested that other royals will be staying at Balmoral. Two who might not, though, are Prince William and the Princess of Wales.
The couple are expected to travel north with their children to enjoy precious family time with other royals in private. Though Prince William and Kate’s summer decision over whether or not to stay at Balmoral could mean they opt to return to a home that is incredibly private.
If they do go to Scotland and decide against staying at Balmoral, then the likely alternative would be Prince William and Kate’s own Scottish home. As well as Anmer House in Norfolk and Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, the Prince and Princess of Wales are understood to also have Tam-Na-Ghar Cottage on the Balmoral estate.
According to Hello!, this cottage used to belong to the late Queen Mother and was reportedly given to Prince William as a gift shortly before she passed away in 2002. Few photographs exist of it and some fans might not have known it existed.
It’s believed that the Prince and Princess of Wales have stayed at Tam-Na-Ghar Cottage a number of times over the years, and have supposedly also brought Prince George, Charlotte and Louis to stay there before.
Given this is their own home it might make sense for Prince William and Kate’s summer decision to be that they will stay at Tam-Nar-Ghar rather than Balmoral when they’re apparently quite close and they can easily travel between the two. Even if they don’t stay at the main castle, though, it would still be lovely to see them continue the family tradition of going to Scotland in the summer.
Scotland held a special place in Queen Elizabeth’s heart and Princess Eugenie once explained on the Our Queen at Ninety documentary about how much being there meant to her grandmother, Prince Philip and their family.
"Walks, picnics, dogs – a lot of dogs, there's always dogs – and people coming in and out all the time. It's a lovely base for Granny and Grandpa, for us to come and see them up there; where you just have room to breathe and run,” she declared.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
-
-
More than merely a fad, experts say 'quiet luxury' decor can add value to your home
More than merely a trend 'quiet luxury' can in fact help to sell your house and add potential value
By Tamara Kelly Published
-
In need of some rainy day outfit ideas? As a stylist, this is how I tackle wet weather days
Rainy day outfit ideas, so you can look stylish whatever the weather
By Rivkie Baum Published
-
King Charles paved the way for Prince William as he proved it’s alright to change your mind
King Charles paved the way for the Prince of Wales when he became the first heir to the throne to achieve a huge accolade
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Camilla’s special privilege that the Princess of Wales can never have for a heartbreaking reason
Queen Camilla’s special privilege is something that ties into one of her and the Princess of Wales’ joint passions…
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Anne’s blunt response in pre-wedding interview as she dismisses line of questioning in the most *her* way
Princess Anne’s blunt response came ahead of her marriage to Captain Mark Phillips as she was asked about her skillset as a ‘housewife’
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Catherine's tough struggle at her and Prince William's £750 per month starter home
Princess Catherine and Prince William shared a Welsh cottage when they first welcomed Prince George
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Princess Catherine and Prince William hit the slopes in cool ski gear in unearthed pictures
We love these vintage snaps of Catherine and William enjoying a ski holiday
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Prince William's 'dashing' good looks and 'fabulous smile' give him confidence in his own skin to thrive as future King
Prince William is thriving and confident in his role in The Firm, according to a royal expert
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Prince William's 'family resemblance is strong' say fans after seeing rare image of his ancestor
Fans are claiming Prince William's 'family resemblance is strong' after seeing a rare image featuring the Prince's great-grandfather
By Laura Harman Published
-
Queen Camilla’s way of keeping fit sounds so elegant and she’s even got her friends on board!
Queen Camilla's way of keeping fit 'makes all the difference' to her but her friends thought she was 'joking' at first
By Emma Shacklock Published