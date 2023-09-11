Kate Middleton’s practical raincoat, £60 hoop earrings and classic Veja trainers might be our new favourite casual outfit from her!

(Image credit: Photo by Jack Hill - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
By Emma Shacklock
Kate’s practical raincoat, £60 hoop earrings and classic Veja trainers might have become our favourite low-key outfit from her! 

  1. The Princess of Wales changed from her purple coat dress into a much more casual look for two engagements in Wales on 8th September.
  2. Kate chose a practical yet chic outfit for a visit to a lifeboat station and seaweed farm on the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death.
  3. This royal news comes as it was revealed Queen Elizabeth's clever trick to avoid awkward fashion faux pas involved a special note. 

The first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death on 8th September saw King Charles make a surprise appearance at a private church service near Balmoral as he marked the day “quietly and privately”. In his stead, Prince William and the Princess of Wales lead the public tributes and paid a visit to St Davids in Wales, for a cathedral service. 

The Princess of Wales made a low-key tribute to Queen Elizabeth with her choice of sentimental earrings paired with a stunning mulberry-toned Eponine London coat dress. However, she soon switched things up for two other engagements and Kate’s practical raincoat and Veja trainers might just have become our new favourite casual look from her.

Catherine, Princess of Wales visit the RNLI lifeboat Station at St Davids

(Image credit: Photo by Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

With her brunette tresses secured in an elegant bun, the future Queen Consort went for washed black cargo-style trousers and a white top. Layering up despite the scorching weather that day, Kate’s rain parka was her outerwear of choice as she visited the RNLI lifeboat station and Câr-Y-Môr Seaweed Farm. 

Designed by Troy London, this coat features a tie waist detail, deep pockets and a hood and she not only owns this gorgeous biscuit shade but also a navy blue version too. The Princess of Wales continued to maintain a beautiful balance between practicality and style with her footwear choice.

Catherine, Princess of Wales visits the RNLI lifeboat Station

(Image credit: Photo by Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

She opted for classic Veja trainers and although Kate’s espadrilles are often her favourite options for warm weather days, these flat shoes were perfect for her more outdoorsy engagements.

With the classic ‘V’ in a shade of metallic gold on the side, these white Vejas added another subtle tone and a touch of fun into the senior royal’s otherwise neutral outfit. The colour also echoed the stunning £60 gold vermeil Spells of Love hoop earrings Kate wore.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit the Câr-Y-Môr Seaweed Farm

(Image credit: Photo by Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Now available for pre-order, the medium twist hoops have been worn by the Princess of Wales before and the brand was established in Wales. Known for selecting her outfits and jewellery carefully, often as a sweet nod to a particular visit or local designer, her decision to re-wear these hoops in St Davids is all the more significant. 

Get the Princess of Wales' look

Whilst Kate’s practical raincoat and £60 earrings might have been her outfit for two engagements, it’s so wearable and low-key that fans can easily recreate their own version of this at home. Simply pair some gold hoops and a raincoat of your choice with black trousers or jeans and finish with some versatile white trainers. Whether you want to splash out on the Princess of Wales’ exact earrings and shoes or would prefer slightly more affordable options there’s plenty of choice on the high street to help give you that regal, casual look. 

ESPLAR LEATHER WHITE PLATINE
Esplar Leather White Platine

RRP: £120 ($150) | These stylish trainers feature a classic lace-up design and a stunning metallic detail. Pair with jeans, trousers or dresses for a chic off-duty look that works wonderfully in this transitional summer-autumn time.

Medium Twist Gold Hoops
Medium Twist Hoops

RRP: £60 ($75) |Available to pre-order now these twist hoops come in gold vermeil, rose gold vermeil and sterling silver. Putting a fabulous twist on classic hoop earrings, these would make a subtle statement paired with so many outfits. 

Regatta Amberose Waterproof Jacket
Regatta Amberose Waterproof Jacket

RRP: £68 ($85) |Put your own twist on Kate's practical coat with this neutral waterproof jacket. Also coming in khaki green and black shades, it has drawstring adjusters to secure the hood in place on wet weather days.

Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.

