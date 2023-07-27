Princess Catherine's outdoorsy rain parka is perfect for rainy days - and there's some on sale now
The Princess inspires our style once again with a wardrobe staple that just so happens to be on sale!
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Princess Catherine is always inspiring us with her attainable day-to-day style, and this waxy outdoors rain coat is the perfect wardrobe staple - especially when the weather is gloomy. Luckily, the coat is on sale, too!
Waterproof rain coats are notoriously some of the hardest fashion items to purchase, seeing as it's honestly sort of hard to make a rain coat look chic. They're always a little too bulky, they're never the right color, and honestly, they're just a huge inconvenience to our outfits, usually.
Princess Catherine, though, has of course cracked the code on how to find a rain coat that is both effective and chic (how does she do it!!!!), and luckily for us, that very jacket is on sale right now.
In the photo above, Kate is on royal engagement with Prince William in Victoria, Canada as part of a royal tour - and on this particular day, the weather was not being kind to the royals. Thus, Kate broke out her trusty rain jacket from Troy London - a jacket that she has worn on a variety of occasions, proving that this parka coat style remains a favorite in her wardrobe.
On another occasion while visiting a farm, Kate wore this army green rain jacket with a navy blue sweater and some matching army green pants, as opposed to the black jeans and white sneakers she sported for her first outing with the Troy London parka.
OK, separately from the parka, how freaking cute is the Princess feeding these lambs back in 2017?! We digress.
The Princess also owns this jacket from Troy London in navy blue, making it a true staple for her wardrobe. When she styled the navy blue version of the raincoat, she similarly paired it with some black pants, as well as some black riding boots for a day spent out in the countryside.
Why does the Princess love this jacket so much? With the cinched waistline, the deep pockets, and the flattering cut and silhouette, what's not to love? Not to mention, th jacket (which is on sale right now!!!) has a waxy, waterproof finish, keeping you dry on even the wettest of days.
Wax Parka in Black, $297 (£230) | Troy London
As worn by HRH The Duchess of Cambridge, this lightweight coat is made from 100% cotton milled in England with a dry wax finish. A black sports-luxe lining provides fully waterproof protection and brings an urban appeal to this casual but elegant coat.
Troy London recommends sizing up if you are between sizes in this coat.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer. She covers celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news but is also obsessed with internet trends - you can find her reciting trending TikTok sounds out loud at any given time.
After winning multiple student journalism awards for her investigative work, she graduated from Hofstra University in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
-
-
Queen Camilla’s way of keeping fit sounds so elegant and she’s even got her friends on board!
Queen Camilla's way of keeping fit 'makes all the difference' to her but her friends thought she was 'joking' at first
By Emma Shacklock • Published
-
Salma Hayek says this one easy wellness practice is what keeps her looking so youthful
The star also insisted that she's never had Botox or plastic surgery
By Madeline Merinuk • Published
-
This young royal just took fashion tips from Princess Catherine in a bold yellow dress and huge statement hat
Princess Elisabeth of Belgium channelled the Princess of Wales's style in the best way
By Madeline Merinuk • Published
-
The subtle way the Barbie movie took a page out of Princess Catherine's style book - and you can too
Hint: both Barbie and Princess Catherine love this jewellery brand
By Madeline Merinuk • Published