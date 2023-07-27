Princess Catherine's outdoorsy rain parka is perfect for rainy days - and there's some on sale now

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Catherine is always inspiring us with her attainable day-to-day style, and this waxy outdoors rain coat is the perfect wardrobe staple - especially when the weather is gloomy. Luckily, the coat is on sale, too!

Waterproof rain coats are notoriously some of the hardest fashion items to purchase, seeing as it's honestly sort of hard to make a rain coat look chic. They're always a little too bulky, they're never the right color, and honestly, they're just a huge inconvenience to our outfits, usually.

Princess Catherine, though, has of course cracked the code on how to find a rain coat that is both effective and chic (how does she do it!!!!), and luckily for us, that very jacket is on sale right now.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In the photo above, Kate is on royal engagement with Prince William in Victoria, Canada as part of a royal tour - and on this particular day, the weather was not being kind to the royals. Thus, Kate broke out her trusty rain jacket from Troy London - a jacket that she has worn on a variety of occasions, proving that this parka coat style remains a favorite in her wardrobe.

On another occasion while visiting a farm, Kate wore this army green rain jacket with a navy blue sweater and some matching army green pants, as opposed to the black jeans and white sneakers she sported for her first outing with the Troy London parka.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

OK, separately from the parka, how freaking cute is the Princess feeding these lambs back in 2017?! We digress.

The Princess also owns this jacket from Troy London in navy blue, making it a true staple for her wardrobe. When she styled the navy blue version of the raincoat, she similarly paired it with some black pants, as well as some black riding boots for a day spent out in the countryside.

Why does the Princess love this jacket so much? With the cinched waistline, the deep pockets, and the flattering cut and silhouette, what's not to love? Not to mention, th jacket (which is on sale right now!!!) has a waxy, waterproof finish, keeping you dry on even the wettest of days.