King Charles makes surprise appearance on first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death alongside Princess Margaret’s grandsons
King Charles made a surprise appearance near Balmoral as he attended a private service with Princess Margaret's family
King Charles made a surprise appearance on the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death alongside Princess Margaret’s grandsons.
- His Majesty was previously confirmed to be spending the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death “quietly and privately”.
- Whilst some might’ve thought he wouldn’t appear in public, King Charles was joined by Princess Margaret’s family for a special private service.
- This royal news comes as Prince Harry paid poignant tribute to Queen Elizabeth II marking the anniversary of her death with a special remark about her final day.
It was previously confirmed that King Charles would be honouring the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s passing “quietly and privately” having made the major decision for Prince William and the Princess of Wales to lead public tributes. His choice mirrors Queen Elizabeth’s tradition of spending the anniversary of her father King George VI’s death privately.
However, whilst some might have expected this to mean His Majesty wouldn’t be glimpsed in public on 8th September, this hasn’t turned out to be the case. Stepping out close to Balmoral Castle, King Charles made a surprise appearance when he was pictured arriving for and leaving a private service at Crathie Kirk.
When the Royal Family stay in Scotland this church is their traditional place of worship and His Majesty has already attended several services here in recent weeks during his summer break.
So it perhaps makes sense that if he was going to be seen publicly anywhere on this poignant day it would be there. King Charles was accompanied on this outing by Queen Camilla as well as his first cousin Lady Sarah Chatto and reportedly also David Armstrong-Jones, Earl of Snowdon.
They are the children of Queen Elizabeth’s sister Princess Margaret and Lady Sarah’s sons, Arthur and Samuel, also joined the monarch at church in remembrance of their great-aunt. Arthur was even seen laying flowers outside the Balmoral Estate alongside many other floral tributes to Her Majesty.
Queen Elizabeth was understood to have been close to her niece and nephew Lady Sarah and David and Arthur Chatto was a Page of Honour to her until 2015. Their presence is likely a source of comfort to the monarch on this emotional day and King Charles’ surprise appearance comes after he’d already shared a touching tribute to his mother on social media.
In it, King Charles declared that people recall “with great affection her long life, devoted service and all she meant to so many of us”. He went on to express gratitude for the “love and support” that he and Queen Camilla have received and reiterated that they continue to do their “utmost to be of service”.
His heartfelt words likely resonate with many and King Charles and Queen Camilla were seen greeting estate employees and well-wishers who’d gathered outside Crathie Kirk to show their support. Although he’s now been seen publicly, though, this is most likely the only time King Charles will be seen on this anniversary.
In line with his decision to spend it “quietly and privately”, the service itself was private. Afterwards he possibly headed back to Balmoral Castle or Birkhall to spend the rest of the day entirely away from the public eye, perhaps reflecting on his mother’s extraordinary life and legacy. Princess Margaret’s children and grandsons could potentially spend more time with him today too if they have stayed in Scotland.
