It’s been revealed how King Charles will be honouring a heartbreaking family anniversary in line with royal tradition. 

King Charles and Queen Camilla are currently enjoying the start of their summer break at the Castle of Mey in Caithness, with reports suggesting they could soon move to Birkhall or Balmoral Castle for the rest of their holiday. Their Scottish break upholds one of the late Queen Elizabeth’s favourite traditions and she was known for staying at Balmoral from August-October, with plenty of her relatives joining her during her time there. Many members of the Royal Family are expected to enjoy precious time with Their Majesties there this year too.

But the holiday will no doubt be bittersweet as the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death draws nearer. Now it’s been announced how King Charles will be honouring this heartbreaking family anniversary and he’s decided to continue another one of his beloved mother’s traditions. 

Given the public outpouring of grief after Queen Elizabeth’s passing on 8th September 2022, some fans might’ve expected there to be some public event to mark the first anniversary of her loss. However, according to the BBC, a royal spokesperson has confirmed that there won’t be any kind of public, official event. 

Instead, King Charles will be honouring the date and Queen Elizabeth’s memory by spending the day “quietly and privately”. There are also apparently no plans for members of the immediate and extended Royal Family to gather together formally in private on the anniversary.

His Majesty’s decision to spend this poignant day in private is something that in itself could be seen as paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth. During her reign, she used to spend the anniversary of her father King George VI’s death privately at Sandringham where he passed away in 1952. Now King Charles is set to spend the anniversary of her passing also out of the public eye. 

The BBC reported that if there are “other commemorative events in the week of the anniversary, King Charles and Queen Camilla are not expected to attend”. It’s not known whether King Charles will stay in Scotland until after this poignant anniversary, however it’s possible. It’s also possible that a tribute post of some kind could be shared on social media by the Royal Family’s account, like the one shared to mark what would’ve been Queen Elizabeth’s 97th birthday in April.

Since his mother’s passing, King Charles has reflected admiringly upon her legacy. After unveiling a statue of Queen Elizabeth in York in November last year, His Majesty gave a speech and described how the statue was a “tribute to a life of extraordinary service and devotion”.

“The late Queen was always vigilant for the welfare of her people during her life,” he declared. “Now, her image will watch over what will become Queen Elizabeth Square, for centuries to come - a constant example of the duty and care for others, and for our community”. 

