How King Charles will be honouring a heartbreaking family anniversary in line with royal tradition
It’s been announced how King Charles will be honouring a sad day and he’s set to follow in Queen Elizabeth’s footsteps with this tradition
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
It’s been revealed how King Charles will be honouring a heartbreaking family anniversary in line with royal tradition.
- His Majesty is currently enjoying his summer break in Scotland but a very poignant anniversary is drawing closer.
- The first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death will be 8th September 2023 and it’s been confirmed how King Charles will be spending this emotional day.
- This royal news comes as Prince Harry's frivolous reason for considering the same university subject as Kate Middleton was revealed.
King Charles and Queen Camilla are currently enjoying the start of their summer break at the Castle of Mey in Caithness, with reports suggesting they could soon move to Birkhall or Balmoral Castle for the rest of their holiday. Their Scottish break upholds one of the late Queen Elizabeth’s favourite traditions and she was known for staying at Balmoral from August-October, with plenty of her relatives joining her during her time there. Many members of the Royal Family are expected to enjoy precious time with Their Majesties there this year too.
But the holiday will no doubt be bittersweet as the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death draws nearer. Now it’s been announced how King Charles will be honouring this heartbreaking family anniversary and he’s decided to continue another one of his beloved mother’s traditions.
Given the public outpouring of grief after Queen Elizabeth’s passing on 8th September 2022, some fans might’ve expected there to be some public event to mark the first anniversary of her loss. However, according to the BBC, a royal spokesperson has confirmed that there won’t be any kind of public, official event.
Instead, King Charles will be honouring the date and Queen Elizabeth’s memory by spending the day “quietly and privately”. There are also apparently no plans for members of the immediate and extended Royal Family to gather together formally in private on the anniversary.
His Majesty’s decision to spend this poignant day in private is something that in itself could be seen as paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth. During her reign, she used to spend the anniversary of her father King George VI’s death privately at Sandringham where he passed away in 1952. Now King Charles is set to spend the anniversary of her passing also out of the public eye.
The BBC reported that if there are “other commemorative events in the week of the anniversary, King Charles and Queen Camilla are not expected to attend”. It’s not known whether King Charles will stay in Scotland until after this poignant anniversary, however it’s possible. It’s also possible that a tribute post of some kind could be shared on social media by the Royal Family’s account, like the one shared to mark what would’ve been Queen Elizabeth’s 97th birthday in April.
A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)
A photo posted by on
Since his mother’s passing, King Charles has reflected admiringly upon her legacy. After unveiling a statue of Queen Elizabeth in York in November last year, His Majesty gave a speech and described how the statue was a “tribute to a life of extraordinary service and devotion”.
“The late Queen was always vigilant for the welfare of her people during her life,” he declared. “Now, her image will watch over what will become Queen Elizabeth Square, for centuries to come - a constant example of the duty and care for others, and for our community”.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
-
-
Nicole Scherzinger rocks a wet, sultry take on the wolf haircut
The singer is certainly staying cool for the summer with this hairstyle
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Why isn't Outlander on this week? And when can we expect the next episode?
Here's why there isn't a new episode of Outlander this week - and what you need to know about when season 7 episode 8 will be released
By Laura Harman Published
-
The special family tradition Prince George, Charlotte and Louis could miss out on this summer
There's a special family tradition Prince George, Charlotte and Louis used to enjoy but it might not necessarily be upheld going forwards
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Why Prince William and Kate Middleton’s summer decision could see them return to little-known royal residence
Prince William and Kate's summer decision could mean a return to a royal home that some fans might never have known they had
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
King Charles paved the way for Prince William as he proved it’s alright to change your mind
King Charles paved the way for the Prince of Wales when he became the first heir to the throne to achieve a huge accolade
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
We love Queen Elizabeth II's sassy response to a rather rude remark reportedly made by Prince Philip
The Queen was known for her quick wit
By Robyn Morris Published
-
Prince George ‘surprisingly comfortable’ with royal position as he realised he’s ‘got to step up’
Prince George could reportedly have 'accepted' his role as second in the royal line of succession 'to an extent' despite being just 10
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
King Charles has life membership to a very exclusive 118 year old society - and he’ll never disclose its secrets
King Charles has life membership to a society whose motto concerns the importance of secrecy to all who are part of it…
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
King Charles's tattered look in unusual place is dividing royal fans - but there's a good reason for this style
King Charles's tattered look in a recent portrait has a special meaning - and it is particularly significant for the monarch
By Laura Harman Published
-
The ‘magical’ royal relationship that ‘soppy’ King Charles will be keen to replicate with Prince George
A royal expert has claimed King Charles' 'dearest wish' is to create similarly special bonds with Prince George and his other grandchildren
By Emma Shacklock Published