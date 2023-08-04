Prince Harry's frivolous reason for considering the same university subject as Kate Middleton
Prince Harry revealed the frivolous reason that he considered studying History of Art - Kate Middleton's subject - at university
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Prince Harry revealed the frivolous reason that he considered studying the same degree at university as his sister-in-law, the Princess of Wales.
- Famously the Prince and Princess of Wales met while they were at university studying the same subject.
- It has been revealed that the Duke of Sussex also considered studying the same thing at university - but for a rather unique reason.
- In other royal news, Princess Anne labelled 'badass' as she dons bold tartan skirt and 'very trendy shades' and we couldn't agree more.
In January 2023, Prince Harry's autobiography, Spare, was released to the public and gave readers an insight into the Duke of Sussex's life. In the book, there were a number of stories the Prince revealed about the Royal Family. In one chapter, Prince Harry said Prince William 'knocked him to the floor' during a physical 'attack' and also revealed Kate Middleton’s ‘awkward’ lipgloss moment with Meghan Markle.
In another part of his book, the Prince reflected on his decision to not go to university and revealed that he wasn't encouraged by his father to take on higher education. "That was why he didn’t press me to go to university. He knew it wasn't in my DNA. Not that I was anti-university, per se," said the Prince.
The Prince then added a surprising comment about considering studying History of Art, the course that the Prince and Princess of Wales both initially studied at St Andrews University in Scotland. The Prince joked that he only considered this university course because of the 'pretty girls' that took the subject.
"In fact, the University of Bristol looked interesting. I’d pored over its literature, even considered a course in art history. (Lots of pretty girls took that subject)," the Duke wrote.
The Princess of Wales completed her time at St Andrew's with a degree in Art History, although Prince William studied the same subject at first, he later switched to a Geography course.
The Prince then added that his father, the King, also agreed that he wasn't the 'family scholar' and wasn't 'the university type'. "But I just couldn't picture myself spending years bent over a book. My Eton housemaster couldn't either. He'd told me straight-out: You’re not the university type, Harry. Now Pa added his assent. It was no secret, he said gently, that I wasn’t the 'family scholar'," he said.
Prince Harry studied at Eton College, a prestigious school in Windsor, near the Queen's former Berkshire home, Windsor Castle. When the Prince left school he had only 2 A-level passes, typically students leave with three or four A-levels. The Prince received a B in Art and a D in Geography.
Rather than going to university the Prince took a gap year and travelled to Australia and Africa. In 2003 at age 19 he spent two months as a jackaroo in rural Queensland. The Prince also worked in Southern Africa, specifically in Lesotho where he visited an orphanage for children with AIDS and helped to build a clinic and road bridge.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
-
-
The special family tradition Prince George, Charlotte and Louis could miss out on this summer
There's a special family tradition Prince George, Charlotte and Louis used to enjoy but it might not necessarily be upheld going forwards
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Anne labelled 'badass' as she dons bold tartan skirt and 'very trendy shades' and we couldn't agree more
Princess Anne was labelled a 'badass' following a recent engagement in Scotland as she wore a 'fabulous' tartan skirt and snazzy sunnies
By Laura Harman Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan avoid 'overkill signals' as they ignore break-up rumours in Archewell video
A body language expert has decoded the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's recent video and explained their avoidance of 'overkill signals'
By Laura Harman Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make rare comments about Archie and Lilibet's future in new video
In a new video from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Archewell the Duke and Duchess opened up about their children's future
By Laura Harman Published
-
Prince William and Princess Catherine’s parenting choice that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided against
Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales made a decision with their children that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex didn't opt for
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Prince Harry’s Spare is still setting records months after release – but this new record is one he might not be happy about
Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir set records when it was released… but now it’s being binned in record-numbers
By Jack Slater Published
-
The Royal Family are 'terrified' to tell Prince Harry and Meghan Markle anything about the coronation as they fear their 'everything’s for sale' mentality will lead to leaks
"Every indiscretion or every aside comment could be magnified in order to get them a profit" says royal expert
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Why Princess Eugenie and Beatrice won’t be part of the coronation procession - but these distant relatives will
It's claimed Princess Eugenie and Beatrice won't be part of the coronation procession, unlike members of the extended Royal Family
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The reason Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will need to make a Coronation attendance decision within the next two weeks
Prince Harry and Meghan's Coronation decision remains unclear but here's the interesting reason why we'll know their plan within two weeks
By Aoife Hanna Published
-
August Brooksbank looks just like Prince Harry in latest sweet snap shared by Princess Eugenie
Princess Eugenie posted a sweet picture of her son August
By Robyn Morris Published