Princess Anne labelled 'badass' as she dons bold tartan skirt and 'very trendy shades' and we couldn't agree more
Princess Anne was labelled a 'badass' following a recent engagement in Scotland as she wore a 'fabulous' tartan skirt and snazzy sunnies
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Princess Anne was labelled a 'badass' after a recent royal engagement as she wore some snazzy sunglasses and a bold navy and red ensemble.
- The Princess Royal looked wonderful on Thursday, August 3, 2023, as she stepped out in Edinburgh.
- Her Royal Highness wore a lovely red and navy tartan skirt which complemented her red and navy ensemble.
- In other royal news, Where do the Royal Family stay in Scotland? From Balmoral Castle to King Charles and Queen Camilla's beloved Highland home.
On Thursday, images of Princess Anne at a rehearsal for this year’s Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo were released on social media. The Princess was snapped watching the rehearsal, meeting with performers and support staff on the parade ground.
For this official engagement, the Princess wore a tartan-style skirt which featured colours of blue, green and bright red. This traditional pattern was complemented by the Princess's navy jacket and bag, and her red cravat-style scarf that she tied around her neck.
A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)
A photo posted by on
The Princess perfectly completed this look by adding a modern accessory to her traditional ensemble. Anne wore a pair of snazzy sunglasses that shielded her from the sun and added a fun trendy style to this look.
Commenters were extremely complimentary about the Princess's sunglasses. "Princess Anne's sunglasses 🔛🔝" said one fan. "Very trendy shades on the Princess Royal," added another. "Those glasses are fabulous!" a third added."*Great* sunglasses on the Princess Royal -- very mod!" yet another royal fan added.
Adidas SP0016 sunglasses, £135 | Adidas
The stylish Adidas SP0016 sunglasses can be found in White frames and Red Mirror colour, which are ultra-trendy this season. Crafted from various types of durable materials, the Adidas sunglasses are fashionable yet weather resistant.
Fans loved this appearance from the Princess and many took to social media to compliment her. "Always doing her duties with no fuss no drama well done Princess Royal 👸" said one commenter. "She's such a Badass!!!! Love her," added another.
Others compared the Princess to her late mother, Queen Elizabeth II. "The Princess Royal is a chip off the old block 👏🥰🙏 I have so much respect for her," said one commenter. "She is by far the most like her mom, she walks with grace and respects the crown!" said another.
One last rehearsal ahead of this year’s Royal @EdinburghTattoo!At Redford Barracks in Edinburgh, The Princess Royal watched some of the spectacular artistic performances by international military bands ahead of this year’s event, which will begin tomorrow.August 3, 2023
The Princess has had an extremely busy schedule over the last few months but Princess Anne is set for a well-deserved break after a packed summer schedule. It has been revealed that for the majority of August, the Princess Royal is not scheduled to have any major royal appearances or engagements.
This is great timing for the royal as Princess Anne’s 73rd birthday is on August 15, and typically she likes to enjoy a bit of time out of the royal spotlight around her special celebratory day.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
-
-
Queen Letizia of Spain’s sapphire blue and white bardot dress and platform espadrilles are giving us serious holiday outfit inspo!
Queen Letizia of Spain's bardot dress is the epitome of stylish summer dressing with a colour combination we just can't get over...
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
How to store jewellery properly to avoid tangles and tarnishing
The ultimate guide on how to store jewellery to get the most out of your accessories
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
Princess Anne’s blunt response in pre-wedding interview as she dismisses line of questioning in the most *her* way
Princess Anne’s blunt response came ahead of her marriage to Captain Mark Phillips as she was asked about her skillset as a ‘housewife’
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Anne set for well-deserved break after packed summer schedule with send-off in place close to her heart
Princess Anne's well-deserved break looks to be coming up very soon and it will include a special day for the senior royal
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The heartbreaking moment Prince George has now experienced that Princess Anne and other royals have yet to endure
There's a heartbreaking moment Prince George has now experienced that Princess Anne and two other royals will in a matter of weeks
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s intriguing dynamic already mirrors King Charles’ bond with ‘extrovert’ Princess Anne
Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s intriguing dynamic echoes King Charles and Princess Anne's with both sisters incredibly 'confident'
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Anne proves a chip off the old block with witty comments – and it’s a sign of how relaxed she feels doing her duties
She might be the Princess Royal, but she should be crowned the queen of the one-liner
By Jack Slater Published
-
Princess Anne's 'simplistic' wedding dress was inspired by one of history's most famous monarchs - and it's not Queen Elizabeth II
The Princess Royal married her first husband, Captain Mark Phillips, in 1973
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Why Princess Eugenie and Beatrice won’t be part of the coronation procession - but these distant relatives will
It's claimed Princess Eugenie and Beatrice won't be part of the coronation procession, unlike members of the extended Royal Family
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Anne set for special day though it’s unlikely fans will get a glimpse of what’s to come
Princess Anne is set for special day of celebration with her nearest and dearest but if past years are anything to go on fans won't get a glimpse
By Emma Shacklock Published