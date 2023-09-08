Prince Harry pays poignant tribute to Queen Elizabeth II marking anniversary of her death with special remark about her final day

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Prince Harry shared a moving tribute to his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, on the eve of the one year anniversary of her death.

Prince Harry appeared at the annual WellChild Awards as part of his solo return to the UK yesterday, paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in his speech.

September 8th, 2023 marks a year since Her Majesty the Queen passed away at Balmoral Castle - and Prince Harry gave a moving nod to his grandma.

In other royal news, King Charles shared a touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth on the anniversary of her death.

Prince Harry made an appearance at the WellChild Awards in London last night, having made the journey from his California home to the UK on his own.

Having planned to attend the event last year, Prince Harry was unable to make it, in light of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away at Balmoral Castle aged 96 on September 8th 2022.

This year, the Duke of Sussex was able to make his long-awaited appearance at the charity night, sharing a moving tribute to the late Queen in his speech.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Harry, who is one of the late monarch's eight grandchildren, touched on the fact he missed the WellChild Awards this time last year, but said that he felt as though the Queen would've 'been the first person' to tell him not to miss it.

"As you know, I was unable to attend the awards last year as my grandmother passed away. As you also probably know, she would have been the first person to insist that I still come to be with you all instead of going to her," he said.

Both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were scheduled to make an appearance at the awards last year, but the Duke of Sussex travelled to Scotland to be with the Royal Family amid news that the Queen was unwell, with it being announced that evening that she had died.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"And that's precisely why I know, exactly one year on, she is looking down on all of us tonight, happy we're together continuing to spotlight such an incredible community," Harry continued.

It's thought that Prince Harry will mark the one year anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's death privately and it is unknown if he will join the Royal Family on the poignant day.