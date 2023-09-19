Kate Middleton looks powerful in camel flares and matching blazer as she coordinates in favourite designer heels and go-to earrings

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Princess of Wales stunned in a camel trouser suit with powerful flares as she paid a visit to a youth charity in East London, rocking the ensemble with a pair of her favourite designer heels and her beloved citrine earrings.

Kate Middleton looked so smart and chic in camel as she arrived to pay an official visit to Streets of Growth outreach charity in East London today.

The Princess of Wales chose the beige, flared trousers and matching blazer for the royal engagement which saw her meet with volunteers and young charity users.

After sporting a vibrant orange inflatable life vest for a visit to a Somerset Royal Naval base on Monday, Princess Catherine arrived in East London today for a day spent with Streets of Growth outreach youth charity.

The Princess of Wales, who is a mum-of-three to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, met with staff and volunteers who work with young people at the charity in order to prevent them from getting involved in crime or to coach them onto a better path after trauma or harmful situations.

Looking chic and professional for the royal work day, Princess Catherine wore a coordinating camel suit by Roland Mouret that features a pair of flattering flared trousers.

Catherine's latest wide-leg trouser moment comes after a royal fashion expert highlighted that they have become a key go-to for the future Queen Consort as they provide a 'risky' yet powerful energy and 'perfectly balance' her silhouette.

Wearing a simple white cami top beneath the sandy-toned blazer, Princess Catherine also chose a pair of her favourite heels - the suede Gianvito Rossi 105 pumps, which feature heavily in her designer heel collection in plenty of different colours, making them a regular choice for the future Queen Consort.

As for jewellery, Catherine's gorgeous Classic Citrine earrings by Kiki McDonough were back in her ears.

Meanwhile, the new addition of Kate's face-framing curtain bangs added depth and dimension to her curly locks.

Speaking to staff members at the charity about the importance of the organisation's initiative in the lives of young people, the Princess of Wales said, "Young people get judged on their external behaviour but you have to understand their backstory.

"They haven’t probably seen trusting relationships in their lives so that’s so important."