Duchess Sophie nails snake print in chic co-ord and crisp white blazer - as her necklace provides some inspiring words to live by

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Sophie the Duchess of Edinburgh looked super chic in a designer snake print midi skirt co-ord and a crisp white blazer as she arrived at a stables and farm shop in Salisbury for an official visit last week.

The Duchess of Edinburgh paid a visit to Stable and Wick Bakery and Farm Shop on September 14th, looking super stylish in a snake print ensemble with a fresh white blazer.

Duchess Sophie also sported a piece of jewellery featuring an important life message on as she arrived to meet with staff from the farm shop.

In other royal news, Meghan Markle's peacock blue leather bodycon dress and slick bun is one of the royal's best looks yet.

Sophie the Duchess of Edinburgh paid a visit to Stable and Wick Bakery and Farm Shop along with the Gul Outdoor Therapy and Activity Centre in Salisbury last week.

The super stylish royal, who recently wowed with her emerald green dress and go-to wedges and her ice blue midi dress with the most gorgeous print, looked fabulous in snake print, rocking a flowing midi dress and matching blouse.

The coordinating Emelia Wickstead set appeared to be the Duchess's first delve into autumn-esque fashion of the year, after impressing royal fashion fans with plenty of summery frocks over the recent months.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sophie, who resides at Bagshot Park with husband Prince Edward, teamed the brown-toned autumnal pieces with a Chloe fitted blazer, adding a pair of the caramel Colina Leather Wedges by Penelope Chilvers.

As for accessories, Sophie, who is known for choosing an unexpectedly sassy handbag, opted for a subtle beige snakeskin look clutch bag, perfectly in keeping with the theme of her outfit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Keeping things classic and gold with her jewellery, Sophie, who is mum to daughter Lady Louise Windsor and son James, the Earl of Wessex, wore a pair of delicate and subtle gold hoops in her ears, along with some delicate gold chain bangles on her wrist.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Duchess Sophie, who was formerly known as the Countess of Wessex, added a sprinkle of meaning to her look in the form of her gold pendant necklace.

Her Cassandra Goad Love The Life Gold Quote Sayings Pendant is a piece inspired by music legend Bob Marley, with the words 'Love the life you live, live the life you love' engraved into the 9ct yellow gold pendant.