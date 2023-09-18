Duchess Sophie nails snake print in chic co-ord and crisp white blazer - as her necklace provides some inspiring words to live by

Duchess Sophie proved she looks super chic in snake print

Duchess Sophie snake print
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Caitlin Elliott
By Caitlin Elliott
published

Sophie the Duchess of Edinburgh looked super chic in a designer snake print midi skirt co-ord and a crisp white blazer as she arrived at a stables and farm shop in Salisbury for an official visit last week. 

Sophie the Duchess of Edinburgh paid a visit to Stable and Wick Bakery and Farm Shop along with the Gul Outdoor Therapy and Activity Centre in Salisbury last week.

 The super stylish royal, who recently wowed with her emerald green dress and go-to wedges and her ice blue midi dress with the most gorgeous print, looked fabulous in snake print, rocking a flowing midi dress and matching blouse. 

The coordinating Emelia Wickstead set appeared to be the Duchess's first delve into autumn-esque fashion of the year, after impressing royal fashion fans with plenty of summery frocks over the recent months.  

Duchess Sophie snake print

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sophie, who resides at Bagshot Park with husband Prince Edward, teamed the brown-toned autumnal pieces with a Chloe fitted blazer, adding a pair of the caramel Colina Leather Wedges by Penelope Chilvers. 

As for accessories, Sophie, who is known for choosing an unexpectedly sassy handbag, opted for a subtle beige snakeskin look clutch bag, perfectly in keeping with the theme of her outfit. 

Duchess Sophie snake print

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Keeping things classic and gold with her jewellery, Sophie, who is mum to daughter Lady Louise Windsor and son James, the Earl of Wessex, wore a pair of delicate and subtle gold hoops in her ears, along with some delicate gold chain bangles on her wrist. 

Duchess Sophie snake print

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Duchess Sophie, who was formerly known as the Countess of Wessex, added a sprinkle of meaning to her look in the form of her gold pendant necklace. 

Her Cassandra Goad Love The Life Gold Quote Sayings Pendant is a piece inspired by music legend Bob Marley, with the words 'Love the life you live, live the life you love' engraved into the 9ct yellow gold pendant. 

Snake print dress M&S
M&S Collection Snake Print Midi Shirt Dress

RRP: £45 | If you're inspired by the Duchess of Edinburgh's snakeskin print look, this M&S midi dress is the ideal wardrobe addition that'll be a go-to for autumn this year. The trusty M&S piece features a tiered hem, flattering belted waist, a button and collar short sleeve shirt style top half. It comes in petite, regular and long options to suit a range of body types, along with a size range of 6 to 24. 

Cassandra Goad
Cassandra Goad Love The Life Gold Quote Sayings Pendant

RRP: £925 | Duchess Sophie's Cassandra Goad 9ct yellow gold pendant necklace is engraved with 'Love the life you live, live the life you love', inspired by the words of Bob Marley. The pendant can also be personalised in order to create a customised version with words important to you. 

M&S white blazer
M&S Collection Tailored Blazer

RRP: £89 | A neutral blazer like Duchess Sophie's can be the ultimate addition to a capsule wardrobe that can be worn all year round. Ideal for adding a smarter edge to flowing dresses or pairing with jeans for a chic yet casual vibe. 

Topics
Sophie, Duchess Of Edinburgh
Caitlin Elliott
Caitlin Elliott
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸