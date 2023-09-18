Meghan Markle's peacock blue leather bodycon dress and slick bun is one of the royal's best looks yet!
Meghan Markle's peacock blue leather bodycon dress at the Invictus Games closing ceremony was one of the Duchess's best looks yet
Meghan Markle's peacock blue leather bodycon dress at the Invictus Games closing ceremony was the perfect glamorous look as the Duchess stepped out with Prince Harry in Dusseldorf.
- On Saturday, September 16, 2023, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 at Merkur Spiel-Arena.
- The Duchess looked incredible as she stepped out in a teal cutout strapless dress.
Princess Anne's floral midi dress is the perfect transitional piece for autumn.
This weekend, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were joined by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Elke Budenbender, the First Lady of Germany, and Dominic Reid, the CEO of the Invictus Games as they attended the spectacular closing ceremony for the Invictus Games. The event was a huge celebration and featured performances from Eurovision star Sam Ryder and English singer Rita Ora.
The Duchess of Sussex looked beautiful at this celebratory event as she stepped out in the 'Raylene' Gown from Cult Gaia. The turquoise gown is already sold out in every size and is available in a midi dress style and a long maxi length that the Duchess wore. The brand refers to this unique colour as 'Seamoss' and highlights that there are laser cut cutouts that add texture and depth to the floral pattern and shiny leather look style of the dress.
Accessorizing with this look, the Duchess wore a pair of nude leather pumps from Aquazzura and a pair of yellow gold semi-hoop earrings from Kimai. The Duchess also showed off her shoulders in this strapless gown as she wore her hair tied up in a slicked-back bun.
The simplicity of the accessories and hairstyle meant that the dress could really be the focal point of this look and fans could see the intricate detailing in the dress and the structure of this stunning gown.
The Duchess's makeup and hair were perfect for this event, and it has been revealed that while she was in Dusseldorf supporting the Invictus Games, she took care of her own hair and makeup looks.
The Duchess of Sussex's press team told Hello! that the Duchess had just less than an hour to create her first look for the Invictus Games and has continued to create her own looks for the entire trip. "She did her own hair and makeup and will do her own the entire trip," they said.
This is rather atypical for members of the Royal Family who usually travel with a fleet of makeup artists and hairstylists to help them create a variety of looks for their overseas events.
