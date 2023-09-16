Princess Anne's floral midi dress is the perfect transitional piece for autumn

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The floral midi dress Princess Anne wore during her appearance on Mike Tindall's podcast this week is the perfect transitional piece for autumn with it's muted colours and pretty floral pattern.

Princess Anne's warm-toned floral midi dress is a stunning piece and is perfect to combat the September heat while also stepping into the chillier autumnal evenings.

Anne paired the look with a smart navy blazer and pared back jewellery to give an effortless yet put-together feel to her look.

Prince William, Kate Middleton and Princess Anne's joint appearance on Mike Tindall's podcast taught us a lot about the Royal Family and gave sweet insight into their strong family bond.

As well as Anne revealing why she believes the Wales children have a sibling rivalry, Kate showing off the injury she received while playing with her kids, and Prince William recalling his 'terrifying' memory of Princess Anne, we also got to see some brilliant outfits from the royal ladies. With Kate in a gorgeous Catherine Walker blazer that was far more formal than the blazer she opted for on her most recent royal engagement, we couldn't help but fall in love with Princess Anne's stunning floral tea-length midi dress.

The vintage inspired shirt dress featured a stunning floral print, with blue and orange hues standing out against the neutral beige base colour. The colours managed to be both bold and bright while still remaining subtle and gentle on the eye, a fact only heightened by the subtle accessories Anne opted to add.

As well as a navy blazer with a boxy fit that brilliantly juxtaposed the feminine tea dress, Anne opted for a bulky gold chain necklace and a pair of simple, gold drop-down earrings to add some understated shine to her look. With a brown leather strap watch on her left wrist, the overall effect was casual yet timelessly elegant.

Midi dresses have long been a staple for Princess Anne, with the style giving a feminine, formal, and fashion-forward feel while still being modest and adhering to royal protocol. The style is a wardrobe staple for all royal women as they aren't allowed to wear short dresses, with Harper’s Bazaar reporting that skirts or dresses should never be 'more than three or four inches above the knee.'

Even if royal protocol didn't dictate the dress length, it's likely that royal women would be gravitating towards the style anyway as the midi dress, especially the classic 1940s tea dress style, is making its comeback.