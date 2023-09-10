We learned something surprising about Kate Middleton as she joins Mike Tindall’s podcast wearing a suitably appropriate print
The Princess of Wales was wearing the Prince of Wales check pattern on her Catherine Walker blazer
While joining her husband, Prince William, and his aunt, Princess Anne, for a special taping of Mike Tindall’s podcast, Kate nailed the smart casual look in a Catherine Walker blazer. Looking relaxed, Kate joked about her famous competitive reputation and shared how she keeps in shape, but it was Mike Tindall’s revelation that Kate partakes in a very surprising drinking game which surprised us the most.
- Kate Middleton joined William and Princess Anne for a recording of Mike Tindall’s podcast, and she dressed most aptly for the occasion in a Prince of Wales check blazer
- Kate shared her love for cold water swimming at night, but the biggest revelation is that the Princess of Wales is apparently a pro at… beer pong!
Fans have been given a right royal treat this weekend as Princess Anne, Prince William and Kate Middleton sat down for an unexpected family reunion at Windsor Castle to record an episode of Mike Tindall’s podcast, The Good, The Bad and The Rugby.
For the appearance, the Princess of Wales looked flawless as usual, nailing a smart casual look with an apt Prince of Wales print blazer, slim jeans and heels.
Kate’s blazer is from one of her favourite designers, Catherine Walker (who was the late Princess Diana’s personal designer for 16 years), and she’s worn the jacket on many occasions.
While Catherine Walker's exact jacket appears to no longer be on sale, you can recreate Kate's look with a perfect lookalike. As we approach autumn, the print is perfect for layering, and can be worn to work with smart trousers, or while out and about with a pair of casual jeans.
Grey Checked Print Blazer - Sosandar £95
As proven by the Princess of Wales, this type of check blazer is forever on trend. Wear it with casual jeans, a smart trouser or even a leather trouser to mix up the look this autumn.
Looking relaxed on the sofa with William, Kate is seen leaning into her husband often, laughing both at him and with him.
But the Princess didn’t escape without having some ribbing at her own expense, as Mike Tindall let slip that Kate plays something many would find surprising for the glamorous royal – beer pong.
When on the topic of team sports and competitiveness, Mike chimed in with, “I'm not going to say you're really competitive... [but] I've seen her play beer pong.”
Does this mean the royals have faced off against each other with the classic drinking game? We’d love to see that!
A post shared by The Good The Bad & The Rugby (@goodbadrugby)
A photo posted by on
Mike was actually full of surprising tidbits – winning over his mother-in-law by praising her driving.
Of course, Queen Elizabeth was famous for her love of driving. She was a mechanic during World War Two and she famously liked to drive herself, often eschewing royal protocol to take to the driver’s seat.
So it’s lovely to hear that this has been passed down the generations.
The Princess Royal revealed something we’d never known – that she’d actually raced three laps in a Formula One car. Seriously, is there anything she can’t do?
Princess Anne talking about driving a Formula 1 car at @SilverstoneUK. 🎥 Good Bad Rugby pic.twitter.com/ppho9GITpRSeptember 9, 2023
While she was joking about her best achievement being not stalling the F1 car while lapping Silverstone’s iconic race track, Mike shared with his cohosts that his mother-in-law is a “very good driver, actually.”
The compliment clearly impressed Anne, who let out a hilarious noise of surprise.
And then Mike shared that Zara is a great driver too. But one family member called him out, jokingly accusing him of sucking up.
William showed the brotherly bond he has with Mike, bantering with him and asking, “what are you after?” following Mike’s praise for his wife and mother-in-law.
