Kate Middleton reveals how she suffered a painful injury while playing with George, Charlotte and Louis

The Princess of Wales revealed how she suffered a painful injury while playing with her kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as she made an official royal appearance yesterday.

Kate Middleton arrived at HMP High Down in Surrey on Monday in order to learn about how prisoners are aided in recovery from addiction as part of The Forward Trust charity's work.

During the visit, it was noticeable that Princess Catherine had two of her fingers strapped up in plasters - and she revealed how she sustained the injury.

Having paid a visit to HMP High Down men's prison in Surrey for an official visit to see the work The Forward Trust do to help those beating addiction, the Princess of Wales, who is a patron of the charity, looked incredible in a powerful navy blue trouser suit and heels.

And while the future Queen Consort looked stunning with luscious spiral curls and face-framing curtain bangs, she also sported a bandaged hand alongside her outfit, with two of her fingers strapped up in plasters.

Luckily, Princess Catherine's injury is nothing too serious, as she revealed that she hurt herself while bouncing around on the trampoline with her children.

When she was asked about the bandages on her hand, Kate, who honoured George, Charlotte and Louis with a personalised necklace for the outing, explained, "My own fault. I was jumping around on the trampoline."

Referring to the straps on her fingers, she added, "I did put it on just to keep it safe."

The Princess of Wales previously opened up about her love of bouncing around on the trampoline with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in order to stay active with her brood of three.

Revealing how she stays active at an event in honour of England's Rugby League Squad this year, she said, "It’s running around after the children..whenever I can squeeze in exercise I do..even jumping on the trampoline with my children before school."