The Princess of Wales's extreme hobby that Prince William thinks she's 'crazy' for doing
The Princess of Wales admitted that William says she's 'crazy' for one of her more extreme sporty hobbies
The Princess of Wales has shared details of the rather extreme sporty hobby she loves that Prince William says she is 'crazy' for.
- The Prince and Princess of Wales joined Princess Anne to appear on Mike Tindall's The Good, The Bad and The Rugby podcast.
- During the candid chat, Kate Middleton admitted that she's partial to a spot of cold water swimming and even goes out in the dark and rain to find the chilliest of water to take a dip in.
- In other royal news, the Princess of Wales was a vision in deep blue as she rocked a chic trouser suit and seriously gorgeous curtain bangs for an official prison visit.
The Prince and Princess of Wales and Princess Anne the Princess Royal made an unexpected appearance on Mike Tindall's podcast, The Good, The Bad and The Rugby at the weekend, alongside co-hosts James Haskell and Alex Payne.
During the rare royal podcast moment, Kate Middleton, who looked smart in a suitably appropriate print blazer for the filming of the episode, opened up about her own love of sports.
Explaining that swimming is one she's particularly partial to, Princess Catherine said, "I really, genuinely love all sports. Personally, I love swimming wherever I can."
But it's not your usual dip in a heated swimming pool for the future Queen Consort. She confessed that delving into super chilly water is what gives her a real thrill.
Adding that even baltic weather and drizzle doesn't stop her, Kate explained, "Cold swimming - the colder, the better. I absolutely love it. Slightly to the point where William's [saying], 'You're crazy' and it's dark and it's raining."
"I will go and seek out cold water. I love it."
The Princess of Wales, who is known for being ultra sporty with a love for all things tennis, running and the gym, is also a pro at a rather unexpected alcohol-related team sport, according to Mike.
The rugby pro, who is married to Prince William's cousin, Zara Tindall, touched on Kate's super competitive streak, revealing, "I've seen her play beer pong!"
And the Princess of Wales, who recently took to the courts with none other than tennis champion Roger Federer, also opened up on how much she loves seeing her daughter, Princess Charlotte, get involved in sports at school.
Kate said, "Rugby and football weren't school sports when I was growing up," adding that Charlotte "plays both".
"It's really good to see youngsters, especially girls, playing these types of sports."
