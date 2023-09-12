The Princess of Wales is a vision in deep blue as she rocks chic trouser suit and seriously gorgeous curtain bangs for official prison visit

The Princess of Wales wore a navy blue Alexander McQueen suit and wore her hair in stunning waves for the official outing

published

The Princess of Wales looked incredible as she rocked a super smart Alexander McQueen trouser suit for an official royal visit to a men's prison in Surrey to learn about how prisoners are helped in recovering from addiction. 

The Princess of Wales, who is a patron of the Forward Trust, paid a visit to the men's prison in Surrey in order to learn about how those recovering from addiction are supported by the charity. 

Catherine, who stunned with 70s-esque beach waves and a bronzed glow at the Rugby World Cup at the weekend, opted for a designer navy blue suit by none other than Alexander McQueen. 

The future Queen Consort teamed the form-fitting tailored suit with a pair of coordinating suede stiletto heels and a simple white cami worn underneath the suit blazer.

Accessorising with sentimental jewellery, the Princess of Wales wore her customised £1,300 Daniella Draper Midnight Moon necklace, featuring the initials of her three children, George, Charlotte and Louis. 

She also wore her delicate Lauren Pave Diamond Leaf Drop Earrings priced at £2,300 and sported a deep, smoky-eyed makeup look for the outing.

As for her iconic brunette tresses, Catherine looked flawless with thick, spiral curls, along with sweeping curtain bangs that perfectly framed her face. 

Kate's appearance in Alexander McQueen follows the news that Sarah Burton, who designed her famous wedding dress along with countless other custom-made pieces, is stepping down from the label after nearly three decades - leaving royal fans wondering if it could mean a change for Princess Catherine's style after years of wearing Sarah's bespoke designs. 

Reiss Haisley Single Breasted Blazer

RRP: £238 | Channel the Princess of Wales's timeless style with this sleek navy blazer by Reiss. Complete with a tailored fit, smart collar and feminine cut, the jacket pairs perfectly with the coordinating trousers and is an essential piece for any capsule wardrobe, thanks to its versatility and wearability. 

Reiss Haisley Slim Leg Tapered Trousers

RRP: £138 | These tapered leg, slim fit trousers are ideal for coordinating with a navy suit jacket to create the ultimate powerful pantsuit. Available in sizes 4 to 18, the tailored mid-rise trousers are the perfect addition to your collection as autumn approaches. 

L.K.Bennett Fern Navy Suede Pointed Toe Courts

RRP: £199 | As a cheaper alternative to Kate's Gianvito Rossi suede court shoes, these L.K. Bennett pumps are a pair loved by the Princess of Wales too. Providing the same classic silhouette and navy hue, they're idea for elongating and adding elegance to a navy suit. 

