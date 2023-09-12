The Princess of Wales is a vision in deep blue as she rocks chic trouser suit and seriously gorgeous curtain bangs for official prison visit

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Princess of Wales looked incredible as she rocked a super smart Alexander McQueen trouser suit for an official royal visit to a men's prison in Surrey to learn about how prisoners are helped in recovering from addiction.

Kate Middleton paid a visit to HMP High Down in Surrey in order to learn about how prisoners are aided in recovery from addiction as part of the Forward Trust charity's work.

The Princess of Wales looked timelessly chic in a deep blue Alexander McQueen suit and wore her enviable locks in luscious waves and even sported some face-framing curtain fringe detailing.

The Princess of Wales, who is a patron of the Forward Trust, paid a visit to the men's prison in Surrey in order to learn about how those recovering from addiction are supported by the charity.

Catherine, who stunned with 70s-esque beach waves and a bronzed glow at the Rugby World Cup at the weekend, opted for a designer navy blue suit by none other than Alexander McQueen.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The future Queen Consort teamed the form-fitting tailored suit with a pair of coordinating suede stiletto heels and a simple white cami worn underneath the suit blazer.

Accessorising with sentimental jewellery, the Princess of Wales wore her customised £1,300 Daniella Draper Midnight Moon necklace, featuring the initials of her three children, George, Charlotte and Louis.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She also wore her delicate Lauren Pave Diamond Leaf Drop Earrings priced at £2,300 and sported a deep, smoky-eyed makeup look for the outing.

As for her iconic brunette tresses, Catherine looked flawless with thick, spiral curls, along with sweeping curtain bangs that perfectly framed her face.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate's appearance in Alexander McQueen follows the news that Sarah Burton, who designed her famous wedding dress along with countless other custom-made pieces, is stepping down from the label after nearly three decades - leaving royal fans wondering if it could mean a change for Princess Catherine's style after years of wearing Sarah's bespoke designs.