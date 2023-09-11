We're obsessed with Kate Middleton's 70s-esque beach waves and bronzed glow at the Rugby World Cup

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton looked stunning as she watched the Rugby World Cup last weekend and we can't get over her beautiful 70s-esque beach waves and glowing bronzed complexion.

The Princess of Wales was super on trend last weekend as she paired a bronzed and glowing makeup look with relaxed 70s-styled beach waves for her appearance at the Rugby World Cup.

The look was effortless yet incredibly put together and, thankfully, it's not all that hard to recreate.

Kate Middleton may only have just this week returned back to royal duties following her summer break, but she's already delivered some incredibly memorable outfits. For her first engagement on the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's death, she not only stepped out in a significant colour, but added a stunning pair of Her late Majesty’s earrings and a hat made by a recipient of the Queen Elizabeth Scholarship Trust to honour the late monarch.

Later that same day, she opted for a more casual look as she visited local community initiatives in a sporty parka and cropped jeans. The following day, we were treated to a truly stunning outfit as Kate stepped out in a heat-beating white outfit for her appearance at the Rugby World Cup.

While her recycled Alexander McQueen trouser suit was beautiful, we were more drawn in by her gorgeous hair and makeup look that were both not only the epitome of timeless elegance, with loose beachy waves and a radiant complexion.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate looked super healthy, bronzed and glowing as she kept her makeup base natural, light and dewy, adding some depth into the look with a brown smokey eyeshadow, lots of bronzer, a rose-coloured blush and nude pink lipgloss.

The makeup style is easy to recreate if you have the right products and with this look it's all about looking sunkissed with the best bronzer and glowing highlighter.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you have a similar or darker skin tone to Kate, you could invest in her favourite shimmery bronzer that she even wore on her wedding day, but if you're more fair-skinned, you want a product that doesn't leave you looking orange and muddy like one of our best bronzers for pale skin.

If bronzer isn't your favourite way to add colour to your complexion, there are a vast variety of products to add a natural glow and tan to your skin. From the best fake tan for your face and the Drunk Elephant Bronzing Drops that are described as 'sunshine in a bottle,' to the best body fake tans for easy, believable bronzing on every skin tone and the incredible product Jennifer Aniston uses to get her healthy glow, the shelves are full of great products to recreate Kate's look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To compliment the bronzed-babe makeup look, Kate styled her hair in voluminous beach waves that we're already obsessed with. These relaxed waves give a perfect and effortlessly glamorous edge to any hairstyle and they're actually not too hard to recreate.

Speaking to British Vogue, celebrity hairstylist Adir Abergel revealed his top tips for creating the perfect 70s wave. He shared, "70s hair was all about enhancing your natural texture with bouncy waves. It was all about soft hot rollers and brushed out curls, with the volume and curl normally starting about halfway down the length of the hair.

"A great way to start is by volumising the roots to enhance your natural texture. Then bring out your hot rollers to create that airy bounce from the eyebrow to your ends. This look is really about the right movement and shape. Create a strong shape around your bangs and have long layers so then hair can move freely."

If you don't have hot rollers on hand, you can rely on curling tongs, whether you need curling irons for fine hair or curling irons for thick hair or a product like the Babyliss Wave Secret Air, to create a similar look.

David McNeil, creative communications manager and colour specialist at Brooks & Brooks also told Vogue, “Use a medium-sized tong or wand to add some wave and curl every other section in a different direction to keep it feeling cool and effortless. The sections around the face generally look more flattering when they’re curled away from the face but it comes down to personal preference."