We're obsessed with Kate Middleton's 70s-esque beach waves and bronzed glow at the Rugby World Cup

The Princess of Wales's stunning look is surprisingly easy to recreate

Kate Middleton - Kate Middleton beach waves Rugby World Cup
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
published

Kate Middleton looked stunning as she watched the Rugby World Cup last weekend and we can't get over her beautiful 70s-esque beach waves and glowing bronzed complexion.  

Kate Middleton may only have just this week returned back to royal duties following her summer break, but she's already delivered some incredibly memorable outfits. For her first engagement on the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's death, she not only stepped out in a significant colour, but added a stunning pair of Her late Majesty’s earrings and a hat made by a recipient of the Queen Elizabeth Scholarship Trust to honour the late monarch. 

Later that same day, she opted for a more casual look as she visited local community initiatives in a sporty parka and cropped jeans. The following day, we were treated to a truly stunning outfit as Kate stepped out in a heat-beating white outfit for her appearance at the Rugby World Cup. 

While her recycled Alexander McQueen trouser suit was beautiful, we were more drawn in by her gorgeous hair and makeup look that were both not only the epitome of timeless elegance, with loose beachy waves and a radiant complexion. 

Kate Middleton beach waves Rugby World Cup

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate looked super healthy, bronzed and glowing as she kept her makeup base natural, light and dewy, adding some depth into the look with a brown smokey eyeshadow, lots of bronzer, a rose-coloured blush and nude pink lipgloss. 

The makeup style is easy to recreate if you have the right products and with this look it's all about looking sunkissed with the best bronzer and glowing highlighter

Kate Middleton beach waves Rugby World Cup

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you have a similar or darker skin tone to Kate, you could invest in her favourite shimmery bronzer that she even wore on her wedding day, but if you're more fair-skinned, you want a product that doesn't leave you looking orange and muddy like one of our best bronzers for pale skin. 

If bronzer isn't your favourite way to add colour to your complexion, there are a vast variety of products to add a natural glow and tan to your skin. From the best fake tan for your face and the Drunk Elephant Bronzing Drops that are described as 'sunshine in a bottle,' to the best body fake tans for easy, believable bronzing on every skin tone and the incredible product Jennifer Aniston uses to get her healthy glow, the shelves are full of great products to recreate Kate's look. 

Kate Middleton beach waves Rugby World Cup

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To compliment the bronzed-babe makeup look, Kate styled her hair in voluminous beach waves that we're already obsessed with. These relaxed waves give a perfect and effortlessly glamorous edge to any hairstyle and they're actually not too hard to recreate.

Speaking to British Vogue, celebrity hairstylist Adir Abergel revealed his top tips for creating the perfect 70s wave. He shared, "70s hair was all about enhancing your natural texture with bouncy waves. It was all about soft hot rollers and brushed out curls, with the volume and curl normally starting about halfway down the length of the hair. 

"A great way to start is by volumising the roots to enhance your natural texture. Then bring out your hot rollers to create that airy bounce from the eyebrow to your ends. This look is really about the right movement and shape. Create a strong shape around your bangs and have long layers so then hair can move freely."

If you don't have hot rollers on hand, you can rely on curling tongs, whether you need curling irons for fine hair or curling irons for thick hair or a product like the Babyliss Wave Secret Air, to create a similar look.

David McNeil, creative communications manager and colour specialist at Brooks & Brooks also told Vogue, “Use a medium-sized tong or wand to add some wave and curl every other section in a different direction to keep it feeling cool and effortless. The sections around the face generally look more flattering when they’re curled away from the face but it comes down to personal preference."

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Freelance news writer

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food and The Independent.

Latest