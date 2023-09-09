Fans impressed by Princess of Wales’ quick change as she swaps elegant glamour for casuals, getting stuck in to three different duties on anniversary of Queen’s death

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Catherine, Princess of Wales served two very different looks within a relatively short time period on Friday, proving she is ready to get stuck back into royal duties after taking a summer break with her family. Accompanied by Prince William, Kate switched out of her Eponine maroon coat dress to don a sporty parka, cropped jeans and her Veja trainers as she visited a farm with a special connection to a cause close to her and William’s hearts on Friday afternoon.

Kate Middleton switched out her formal Eponine coat dress – worn for a special service to honour the late Queen at St David’s Chapel in Wales – for an impressive quick change on Friday

The Princess of Wales got into a practical parka and her reliable Veja trainers to visit local community initiatives promoting environmentalism

In other royal news, King Charles makes surprise appearance on first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death alongside Princess Margaret’s grandsons

On Friday, the Prince and Princess of Wales attended a moving service to honour the one year anniversary of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

For the service at St David’s in Wales, Catherine paid a low-key tribute to Her Majesty with her choice of poignant accessory – and her hat also included hidden thoughtful details.

While the Princess of Wales looked regal in her Eponine coat dress, she proved that, after the summer holidays, she is ready to get stuck back into all facets of life as a working royal.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With a speedy quick change, the royal pair were seen just hours later, dressed down in their casuals and ready to get to work.

Kate was seen wearing her £350 Troy London parka, first seen on the couple’s tour of Canada six years ago, paired with a £96 pair of G-star Cargo trousers.

She kept her footwear comfy and classic, with her well-loved Veja trainers with rose gold detailing – which we’ve found on sale for 40% off!

Veja V-10 leather sneakers - Net-a-Porter, £90 These Veja trainers are a favourite of Kate Middleton's, with the brand also worn by Meghan Markle. Veja's goal is to design stylish sneakers that don't compromise on comfort. This 'V-10' pair is made from supple leather with off-white rubber soles and gold 'V' logos.



On Friday afternoon, Kate and William visited what was said to be the first regenerative farm in Wales. The couple met staff working there and volunteers at the farm to learn about their work and the impact it had on the ocean and environment – a cause near to the pair.

Proving that they were all business, they wasted no time by then hopping on a boat to head onto the farm to see the seaweed itself. Measuring around three hectares, the ocean farm was installed last year and is home to different flora and fauna.

During the trip, William even tried some of the seaweed - which might actually defy the rules banning them from eating certain common foods.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The farm – which supports the local community through the creation of jobs and helping restore the environment to protect it for years to come - already had a royal connection.

One of the key investors in Câr-Y-Môr was the company Notpla, who specialise in making plastic-free packaging made from seaweed and plants.

For their efforts, the company had previously won best start-up at 2022’s Earthshot Prize, in the Build a Waste-Free World category. Prince William, who launched the Earthshot Prize, had previously visited the seaweed farm in May.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After the tour of the farm, the busy royal couple went on to a third and final visit, meeting members of the RNLI lifeboat station crew on St David's Lifeboat.

Before they left, Kate was presented with a posy by four-year-old Isla Evans-Kohler, the daughter of deputy coxswain Judd Kohler and crew member Ellen Evans.

Speaking with the children, Kate asked them, “Have you been on the boat? It goes very fast, and your daddy has got a very cool job.”