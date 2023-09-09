Fans impressed by Princess of Wales’ quick change as she swaps elegant glamour for casuals, getting stuck in to three different duties on anniversary of Queen’s death

The Princess of Wales got straight back to duties after paying tribute to the late Queen on Friday

Kate Middleton's quick change on Friday impresses fans as she gets right back to royal duties after honouring the late Queen Elizabeth
Jack Slater
By Jack Slater
published

Catherine, Princess of Wales served two very different looks within a relatively short time period on Friday, proving she is ready to get stuck back into royal duties after taking a summer break with her family. Accompanied by Prince William, Kate switched out of her Eponine maroon coat dress to don a sporty parka, cropped jeans and her Veja trainers as she visited a farm with a special connection to a cause close to her and William’s hearts on Friday afternoon.

On Friday, the Prince and Princess of Wales attended a moving service to honour the one year anniversary of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

For the service at St David’s in Wales, Catherine paid a low-key tribute to Her Majesty with her choice of poignant accessory – and her hat also included hidden thoughtful details.

While the Princess of Wales looked regal in her Eponine coat dress, she proved that, after the summer holidays, she is ready to get stuck back into all facets of life as a working royal.

Prince William and Kate Middleton wasted no time getting back into work on Friday

With a speedy quick change, the royal pair were seen just hours later, dressed down in their casuals and ready to get to work.

Kate was seen wearing her £350 Troy London parka, first seen on the couple’s tour of Canada six years ago, paired with a £96 pair of G-star Cargo trousers.

She kept her footwear comfy and classic, with her well-loved Veja trainers with rose gold detailing – which we’ve found on sale for 40% off!

On Friday afternoon, Kate and William visited what was said to be the first regenerative farm in Wales. The couple met staff working there and volunteers at the farm to learn about their work and the impact it had on the ocean and environment – a cause near to the pair.

Proving that they were all business, they wasted no time by then hopping on a boat to head onto the farm to see the seaweed itself. Measuring around three hectares, the ocean farm was installed last year and is home to different flora and fauna. 

During the trip, William even tried some of the seaweed - which might actually defy the rules banning them from eating certain common foods.

Prince William and Kate Middleton visited a seaweed farm in Wales

The farm – which supports the local community through the creation of jobs and helping restore the environment to protect it for years to come - already had a royal connection.

 One of the key investors in Câr-Y-Môr was the company Notpla, who specialise in making plastic-free packaging made from seaweed and plants.

For their efforts, the company had previously won best start-up at 2022’s Earthshot Prize, in the Build a Waste-Free World category. Prince William, who launched the Earthshot Prize, had previously visited the seaweed farm in May.

Kate Middleton met with the children of an RNLI lifeboat captain

After the tour of the farm, the busy royal couple went on to a third and final visit, meeting members of the RNLI lifeboat station crew on St David's Lifeboat.

Before they left, Kate was presented with a posy by four-year-old Isla Evans-Kohler, the daughter of deputy coxswain Judd Kohler and crew member Ellen Evans.

Speaking with the children, Kate asked them, “Have you been on the boat? It goes very fast, and your daddy has got a very cool job.”

Freelance writer

Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.


Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.

