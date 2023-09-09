The ‘very thoughtful’ hidden detail in the Princess of Wales’ outfit worn on the first anniversary of the late Queen’s death
Princess Catherine’s choice of hat has a special connection to the history of the Royal Family
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
On Friday, the one year anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales laid a floral tribute of white roses at St. David’s Cathedral in Wales. The Princess of Wales opted for maroon, rather than the traditional mourning colour of black, rewearing her Eponine London Midi Coat Dress in Burgundy and she wore a pair of the late Queen’s earrings. However, her hat actually has a special connection to the history of the Royal Family - and are a token of many of the initiatives they have championed in the past.
- During a special service to honour the late Queen Elizabeth in Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales paid subtle tribute to the Queen in more than one way
- While she wore a pair of the Queen’s earrings, her hat was made by a recipient of the Queen Elizabeth Scholarship Trust, a special initiative set up to support a diverse range of British craftspeople
- In other royal news, King Charles shares touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth on the anniversary of her death
Catherine, Princess of Wales made a sweet tribute to the late Queen on Friday as she joined Prince William for a special service at Wales.
The Princess of Wales’ low-key tribute in her choice of earrings has been widely reported, with many aware of the touching significance of the chosen accessories.
For the occasion, Catherine wore a pair of beautiful earrings featuring a diamond stud from which a single creamy white pearl is suspended. These were the late Queen Elizabeth’s Silver Jubilee earrings that she wore in 1977.
Kate has previously worn these particular earrings in the days following her late grandmother-in-law’s passing. Last year the Princess of Wales opted for the earrings for a visit to Sandringham where she and Prince William viewed floral tributes to Her Majesty.
However, what many have missed is the detail behind Catherine’s choice of hat. The maroon design matched her Eponine coat dress perfectly and is the work of Sahar Millinery.
Sahar Millinery is an award-winning millinery label by Sahar Freemantle, one of London’s couture hat designers. Sahar hand-crafts each hat to create original and unique pieces designed to flatter the wearer.
Sahar has worked in film and TV as well as the stage, to make millinery for various productions including Downton Abbey, Katy Perry, and Paloma Faith.
Sahar is one of the recipients of the Queen Elizabeth Scholarship Trust (QEST), which supports the “training and education of talented craftspeople.”
The QEST, as per their website, “supports the training and education of talented and aspiring craftspeople through traditional college courses, vocational training, apprenticeships and one-to-one training with a master craftsperson; helping to support Britain’s cultural heritage and sustain vital skills in traditional and contemporary crafts.”
Since it was created in 1990 – partly to celebrate the 90th birthday of Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, the scholarship has awarded over £5.5M to almost 800 individuals working across the UK in 130 different craft disciplines.
QEST was founded by the Royal Warrant Holders Association in 1990 to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Association and the 90th birthday of HM Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother.
In 2017, King Charles – the then Prince of Wales – was named patron of the trust.
Kate’s hat is by Sahar MillinerySahar Freemantle was a scholar with the Queen Elizabeth Scholarship Trust, which supports the “training and education of talented craftspeople” (h/t @WhatKateWore)https://t.co/mealZvJa4C https://t.co/ejYtWjrTDGSeptember 8, 2023
Wearing a designer supported by the trust is a touching way the current Princess of Wales recognised the late Queen’s passion for investing in British talent and supports other causes near to the likes of her own husband, as the QEST also focuses on sustainability and diversity.
When the details of the hat were shared on X account @WhatKateWore, one fan praised Catherine's "very thoughtful" choice of outfit.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.
Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.
-
-
How to build an autumn capsule wardrobe, with everything you need for the season
These are the 21 items you need an autumn capsule wardrobe according to a fashion editor
By Rivkie Baum Published
-
French interior designer shares the essential style secrets behind chic Parisian decor
French interior designer shares the style secrets to recreating effortlessly chic Parisian interiors in any space
By Tamara Kelly Published
-
Kate Middleton just gave us a lesson on how to chicly dress for rain and it involves a midi dress
Kate Middleton's dress is pure heaven...
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Kate Middleton’s red floral belted dress epitomised back-to-school chic and it’s the perfect seasonal transitional piece for September!
Kate Middleton’s red floral belted dress is the perfect summer-to-autumn dress that's ideal for those warm and sunny September days
By Laura Harman Published
-
Kate Middleton's SPF tinted moisturiser is perfect for the late heatwave - and it's on sale!
Kate Middleton's SPF tinted moisturiser is currently on sale, and it's the perfect product for covering blemishes and protecting skin
By Laura Harman Published
-
Why there's 'tension' between Kate Middleton's parents and Charles and Camilla
Royal experts have revealed that there is 'tension' between Kate Middleton's parents, Carole and Mike, and the King and Queen
By Laura Harman Published
-
Kate Middleton's upper arm trick to ensure her arms look toned in every photo
Kate Middleton's upper arm trick has been revealed by a photographer and we love this quick trick for a great photograph
By Laura Harman Published
-
Dolly Parton turned down a meeting with Kate Middleton – and the reason why is hilarious
The Princess of Wales didn’t get to sit down with the Queen of Country
By Jack Slater Published
-
Prince William and Catherine’s latest tribute has an adorable connection to a passion shared across different generations of the Royal Family
William and Catherine got involved with a fun national holiday, to the surprise of some fans
By Jack Slater Published
-
Kate Middleton’s throwback leopard print skirt is a masterclass in making the bold print work for any occasion
The now Princess of Wales once stepped out of her fashion comfort zone in the bold print
By Jack Slater Published