Princess of Wales’ low-key tribute to Queen Elizabeth during anniversary visit to Wales is so sentimental

The Princess of Wales’ low-key tribute to Queen Elizabeth during a visit to Wales is so personal to her and might not have been noticed by everyone.

Prince William and the Princess of Wales visited St Davids on 8th September where they attended a service commemorating Queen Elizabeth’s life.

On this first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s passing, the Princess chose to wear a stunning pair of Her Majesty’s earrings as a nod to her.

Whilst King Charles made a surprise appearance for a private church service, it’s Prince William and the Princess of Wales who are leading the public tributes on the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death. Whilst His Majesty reflects “quietly and privately”, Prince William and Kate have travelled to St Davids in Wales. They greeted well-wishers as they arrived ahead of a service to commemorate the extraordinary life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth.

They also signed a book of condolences to Her Majesty and laid a stunning bouquet of white flowers in front of her portrait. Alongside the more prominent tributes honouring Britain’s longest-reigning monarch was the Princess of Wales’ low-key tribute.

(Image credit: Photo by TOBY MELVILLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Not everyone might have noticed, but the future Queen Consort had let it shine by making a rare outfit choice. As a senior royal it’s perhaps no surprise that Kate regularly wears multiple beautiful pieces of jewellery for public occasions or engagements.

This includes bangles like the one she wore to the Wimbledon 2023 finals, statement earrings and even her most-loved pearl necklace. But for this poignant date she wore only one piece of jewellery with her mulberry-toned Eponine London coat dress - a pair of Queen Elizabeth’s earrings.

(Image credit: Future//Image 1: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images //Image 2: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

These beautiful and subtle earrings feature a diamond stud from which a single creamy white pearl is suspended. These were Queen Elizabeth’s Silver Jubilee earrings that she was seen wearing in 1977. Choosing to wear them on the first anniversary of Her Majesty’s death was likely a heartfelt, conscious choice on the Princess of Wales’ part.

(Image credit: Photo by Graham Wiltshire/Getty Images)

Her decision to wear no other jewellery aside from her wedding band, engagement and eternity rings also makes Queen Elizabeth’s pearl and diamond earrings all the more noticeable and more of a meaningful statement.

Kate has previously worn these particular earrings in the days following her late grandmother-in-law’s passing. On 15th September last year the Princess of Wales opted for the earrings for a visit to Sandringham where she and Prince William viewed floral tributes to Her Majesty. She also wore them the next day when the couple visited the Army Training Centre Pirbright to meet Commonwealth troops who had deployed for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

(Image credit: Photo by TOBY MELVILLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

It’s not known exactly when Queen Elizabeth first loaned or gave Kate her Silver Jubilee earrings, but they’ve been associated with the Princess of Wales for quite some time and she was pictured wearing them as far back as 2016.

Her and Prince William’s time in St Davids on the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s passing was likely a very poignant one for the couple. St Davids Cathedral is the only Cathedral in the UK where the Sovereign has a special stall in the quire and Queen Elizabeth was the first monarch to visit since the Reformation. After the service the Waleses spoke with local people, including those who’d previously met Her Majesty during her visits there.