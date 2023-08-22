One of the Princess of Wales's most loved pearl necklace charms only costs £70

We're in love with Catherine's gorgeous £70 peal pendant!

Kate Middleton pearl necklace
(Image credit: Getty Images)
published

One of the Princess of Wales's pearl necklace charms that she has been seen wearing on multiple royal outings is available to buy for just £70.

  • Kate Middleton is known for having a gorgeous collection of jewellery, from priceless royal family heirlooms to affordable pieces that are available for the public to buy.
  • One of Catherine's pearl necklaces that she's been seen sporting on multiple occasions is from designer Monica Vinader - and the beautiful charm can be bought for just £70.
  • In other royal news, Kate Middleton's bargain ASOS earrings are in stock - and on sale for £11!

The Princess of Wales's jewellery collection boasts everything from timeless royal pieces adorned with real diamonds, pearls, and sapphires, to mid range gold plated pieces from the likes of Missoma to majorly affordable high street picks from places like Accessorize and ASOS. 

And a Baroque pearl necklace worn by the future Queen Consort on various important royal outings is another piece that royal fashion fans can get their hands on - and it's just £70. 

Kate Middleton pearl necklace

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Nura Baroque Pearl Pendant Charm 18ct Gold Vermeil and Pearl, £70 | Monica Vinader

Loved by the Princess of Wales herself, this gorgeously timeless Baroque pearl charm by Monica Vinader is the perfect addition to any jewellery fanatic's stash. Priced at £70, the pendant can be added to a chain of your choice to create a classic piece. 

The Monica Vinader Nura Baroque Pearl Pendant Charm is crafted from 18ct gold vermeil and pearl and can be attached to the brand's Fine Chain Necklace also made of 18ct gold to create Kate's exact combo. 

Alternatively, you can buy the £70 pearl pendant alone and attach it to a gold chain already in your jewellery box. 

Kate Middleton pearl necklace

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales has often been seen teaming the pearl necklace with a set of pearl earrings - a favourite pair of hers being the 18ct Gold Baroque Pearl Earring Drops by Anoushka

The pearl earring pendants are priced at a rather expensive £425 and are designed to be attached to a pair of earrings of choice. 

Kate Middleton pearl necklace

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stepping out at the headquarters of the Royal College of Midwives and the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists with Princess Anne in 2022, Princess Catherine wore the Monica Vinader necklace with the Anoushka earrings to create the ultimate pearl combination. 

Perfectly complementing the creamy tones of the pearls, Kate wore a beige blazer dress from Self Portrait, adding her favourite Emmy London clutch bag and a pair of nude heels. 

Catherine, Princess Of Wales
