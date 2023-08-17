Kate Middleton's bargain ASOS earrings are in stock - and on sale for £11!
We're obsessed with these majorly affordable ASOS earrings worn by the Princess of Wales herself!
A pair of ASOS earrings loved by Kate Middleton are on sale for an incredibly affordable £11 right now - and they're even gold plated.
- Kate Middleton's bargain ASOS earrings were a sellout when she was first spotted sporting the affordable jewellery.
- The pretty hoop earrings are back in stock on the ASOS website and are actually on sale for an irresistible price of £11.50 right now.
- In other royal news, Kate Middleton's smooth toffee designer handbag she LOVES to wear with powerful red outfits is so gorgeous.
The Princess of Wales's earring collection features plenty of pricey pieces, from Royal Family heirlooms featuring real pearls and diamonds to pieces from high end names.
But despite having a wardrobe full of her favourite dresses and designer heels, the future Queen Consort isn't one to shy away from affordable fashion - especially when it comes to jewellery.
Catherine is known to be a big fan of earrings and necklaces from the likes of Missoma and Monica Vinader - but she's been known to go even more affordable in the past, having been spotted in pieces from Accessorize and ASOS on various occasions.
ASOS Design 14k Gold Plated Twist Hoop Earrings,
£14 £11.50 | ASOS
Loved and worn by the Princess of Wales, these timeless gold hoops by ASOS are perfect for adding a touch of gold glamour to your jewellery box - and they cost just over £11 in the sale now.
And in some super exciting news for royal fashion fans and lovers of gorgeous costume jewellery, the Princess of Wales's ASOS Design 14k Gold Plated Twist Hoop Earrings are not only in stock online but also on sale.
While the twisted, chunky hoops are amazingly affordable as they are, with a usual price tag of just £14, they've been slashed to an unmissable £11.50.
The simple but ultra stylish earrings feature 14k gold plating and a twisted hoop design measuring at 20mm with an open-ended band.
They've also received plenty of five-star rave reviews from ASOS shoppers who have added them to their own jewellery collection and loved them, with many praising them for their high quality feel.
The Princess of Wales has been photographed with the ASOS Design 14k Gold Plated Twist Hoop Earrings in her ears for numerous official engagements, using them to perfectly compliment her outfit of choice.
We particularly love her head-to-toe red look that she wore for a London event led by the Forward Trust in 2021. Kate teamed a Ralph Lauren cashmere jumper with the Christopher Kane Red Pleated Maxi Skirt and a pair of Ralph Lauren Celia heels, accessorising with the ASOS earrings and a DeMellier handbag.
