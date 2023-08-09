Kate Middleton's smooth toffee designer handbag she LOVES to wear with powerful red outfits is so gorgeous

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Princess of Wales has plenty of beautiful designer bags to her name - but her smooth toffee DeMellier handbag that she's worn with some seriously powerful red outfits is a classic.

Princess Catherine's Nano Montreal handbag by British brand DeMellier is one of her go-tos when she needs a classic accessory.

Kate has been seen carrying the piece in the elegant toffee colour on various occasions and seems to use it as one of her trusty picks for teaming with red.

Kate Middleton's dresses, her impressive collection of high heels and her extensive jewellery collection have been the envy of royal fashion fans for years - and her designer bag collection is no different.

From high end pieces like her beloved white Mulberry and red Mulberry bags to her timeless black Aspinal of London Mayfair Midi and her Emmy London clutch that she has in 12 colours to suit every look, there's a wide array of designers and styles in the bag section of Kate's wardrobe.

Her DeMellier Nano Montreal handbag is another one sure to leave handbag fanatics all heart-eyed - and we love how well she's paired it with striking red looks over the years.

The Nano Montreal in Deep Toffee, £330 | DeMellier Approved by the Princess of Wales herself, the DeMellier Nano Montreal handbag makes the most gorgeous and timeless investment piece for any bag lover.

Catherine stepped out with the Nano Montreal in Deep Toffee Smooth for a London event led by the Forward Trust in 2021, looking incredible in a coordinated red pleated skirt and turtleneck.

The future Queen Consort was a vision in scarlet, teaming the Ralph Lauren cashmere jumper with the Christopher Kane Red Pleated Maxi Skirt and a pair of Ralph Lauren Celia heels and accessorised perfectly with the DeMellier.

Catherine also opted for the caramel-toned mini bag for a visit to the The National Portrait Gallery in 2021, to mark the launch of her Hold Still book launch.

This time she wore a statement red coat dress by Eponine London along with the same Celia heels by Ralph Lauren.

The DeMellier Nano Montreal is priced at £330 and is available in a range of 13 colourways, from classic black and neutral white to spritely pink and eye-catching emerald.

There's a top handle as well as a detachable crossbody strap, making it customisable to the vibe of any outfit and is made from soft smooth leather with a black cotton-lined interior.

Inside you'll find a spacious compartment with a zipped section, perfect for holding all the handbag essentials you need. Phone, card, lipstick and keys? Check.

And make it even more special with option of free monogramming.