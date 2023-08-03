We love Kate Middleton's fresh white trench coat and knee-high boots combo in these unearthed photos from before she married William
Kate looked so stylish in her trench coat and boots combo
The Princess of Wales once stepped out in a timelessly stylish combination of a crisp white belted trench coat with black knee-high boots - and we still love the outfit decades later.
- Ever since Kate Middleton stepped into the royal limelight as Prince William's girlfriend, her style and outfits have been the focus of fashion fans.
- The Princess of Wales's style has definitely evolved over the years, but there's plenty of photos in the archives that give us outfit inspiration even now.
- In other royal news, Kate's old school split white denim skirt that she wore with slouchy boots is surprisingly on trend in 2023.
From the Princess of Wales's incredible dress collection to her enviable stash of high heels and assortment of jewellery, the future Queen Consort's outfits have been the centre of attention for royal fashion fans for years.
Kate's style journey has seen her rock so many looks, from ultra glam ball gowns and chic midi dresses to her favourite jeans and white trainers and trendy blazers.
Flashback to 2007 and photographs of the Princess of Wales taken years before she married Prince William at Westminster Abbey in 2011 show her stepping out in the most gorgeous white trench coat.
Arriving at Wembley Stadium alongside younger brother James Middleton for a concert held in honour of the late Princess Diana, Kate can be seen looking effortlessly chic in the belted overcoat with smart cuff and collar detailing and subtle white buttons.
Keeping things monochrome, Kate added a pair of suede, heeled knee-high boots, in a move that we've rarely seen her make over the years.
Kate held a simple black handbag on her shoulder as she sported a glowing summer tan and radiant complexion, keeping her signature brunette locks loose and wavy.
Years on and the Princess of Wales regularly wows with her coat choices, with many of her more affordable choices being instant sellouts after she's spotted in them.
From super smart spring coats like her long poppy red piece from Eponine, to outdoorsy essentials that are perfect for heading into nature during the drizzly weather like her cosy green rain parka and classic Barbour jacket.
RRP: £85 | The Guess Satin Trench Coat is on sale for a bargain price right now, with the price tag having been slashed from £170 to just £85. Available in sizes extra small, small, medium and large, the classic coat features lapels, gold button fastening and a belted waist detail.
RRP: £95 |Made from vegan leather and perfect for rainy days all year round, the Aria Cove Drop Shoulder Trench Coat by ASOS features a classic notch collar, tortoise shell buttons and a tie waist.
RRP: £26.60 | On sale at a total bargain price, the La Redoute Tie-Waist Trench Coat in Ivory is a no-brainer purchase if you've been after a trench coat to add to your spring wardrobe. With a tailored collar, a tie waist and tortoise shell buttons, it's a total classic for under £30 right now.
