We love Kate Middleton's fresh white trench coat and knee-high boots combo in these unearthed photos from before she married William

The Princess of Wales once stepped out in a timelessly stylish combination of a crisp white belted trench coat with black knee-high boots - and we still love the outfit decades later.

Ever since Kate Middleton stepped into the royal limelight as Prince William's girlfriend, her style and outfits have been the focus of fashion fans.

The Princess of Wales's style has definitely evolved over the years, but there's plenty of photos in the archives that give us outfit inspiration even now.

From the Princess of Wales's incredible dress collection to her enviable stash of high heels and assortment of jewellery, the future Queen Consort's outfits have been the centre of attention for royal fashion fans for years.

Kate's style journey has seen her rock so many looks, from ultra glam ball gowns and chic midi dresses to her favourite jeans and white trainers and trendy blazers.

Flashback to 2007 and photographs of the Princess of Wales taken years before she married Prince William at Westminster Abbey in 2011 show her stepping out in the most gorgeous white trench coat.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Arriving at Wembley Stadium alongside younger brother James Middleton for a concert held in honour of the late Princess Diana, Kate can be seen looking effortlessly chic in the belted overcoat with smart cuff and collar detailing and subtle white buttons.

Keeping things monochrome, Kate added a pair of suede, heeled knee-high boots, in a move that we've rarely seen her make over the years.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate held a simple black handbag on her shoulder as she sported a glowing summer tan and radiant complexion, keeping her signature brunette locks loose and wavy.

Years on and the Princess of Wales regularly wows with her coat choices, with many of her more affordable choices being instant sellouts after she's spotted in them.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

From super smart spring coats like her long poppy red piece from Eponine, to outdoorsy essentials that are perfect for heading into nature during the drizzly weather like her cosy green rain parka and classic Barbour jacket.