We're obsessed with Kate Middleton's on-trend Barbour Jacket as she pairs country staple with green roll-neck and £8 Accessorize earrings

Kate Middleton's Barbour Jacket was the star of the show as the Princess was snapped ordering some takeaway pizzas for a low-key engagement in Wales.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were in Wales yesterday and met with the Dowlais Rugby Club. The couple bought the team takeaway pizzas, from a pizza van and sat down with the team to share a pint and some tasty food. The couple spoke to the team and members of the community to learn about life in Dowlais.

For this engagement, the Princess wrapped up warmly with layers and an oversized waxed jacket from the classic British brand, Barbour. The Princess wore the limited edition 'Edith' jacket from the brand's collaboration with Alexa Chung. Although this sand color is no longer in stock, a similar brown jacket is still sold by Barbour.

The Princess paired her waxed jacket with charcoal faded skinny jeans, a green roll-neck knitted jumper from Holland and Cooper (opens in new tab), thick black socks, and her favorite sturdy walking boots from outdoor specialist brand Berghaus. 

The Princess wore her long brown hair down and without any major styling. This added to the country look but she added some subtle glamour to her ensemble, with a pair of dangling earrings from Accessorize.

The Prince and Princess looked cheerful as they picked up the hot pizzas and chatted with the staff members at the takeaway stand. In addition to sharing the pizzas and pints with the team, the royal couple also met with locals and shook hands with the people who had gathered to greet them. 

Earlier in the day, Kate Middleton went into full-on outdoor mode with not one, but *two* bold waterproof jackets as she twinned with Prince William. The royal duo looked sweet in their matching jackets and got stuck into activities with the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue team.

The couple visited the team to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Central Beacons Mountain Rescue and to meet members of local communities. This was the perfect event for the couple to get stuck in as they began their Welsh tour which will continue into Friday.

