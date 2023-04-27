Kate Middleton goes into full-on outdoor mode with not one, but *two* bold waterproof jackets as she twins with Prince William

The Prince and Princess of Wales explored the great outdoors and took part in activities with the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue team today.

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended an important royal engagement on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

The royal couple was snapped meeting the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue team as they took part in some exercises and learned more about their important work.

The Prince and Princess of Wales looked ready and raring for the great outdoors as the dynamic duo stepped out in Wales on Thursday. The royal couple, who have recently become the Prince and Princess of Wales, made an appearance in Merthyr Tydfil, Wales as they chatted with the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue on the first day of their tour of Wales.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For this event, the pair both dressed impeccably well for the rainy weather as they were kitted out in proper mountain rescue gear like the rest of the workers they chatted with.

One of the very chic waterproof jackets the Princess wore was black and red and the perfect splash of color for the Princess' top layer. Catherine paired this jacket with an army-style khaki camouflage cap, a thick brown knitted roll-neck pullover, a pair of charcoal skinny jeans, and a pair of hiking boots and thick black socks. Sadly the exact jacket worn by the Princess isn't available on the US site, but for UK shoppers the item is still available to purchase online.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(opens in new tab) Kongur MRT Women's Jacket, £600 ($748) | Mountain Equipment (opens in new tab) Customized through detailed feedback from professional and volunteer rescue teams, the Women's MRT is totally protective, extensively reinforced, and highly visible for those forced into the most hostile conditions.



After removing the jacket, the Princess was snapped wearing a second, all-red waterproof jacket underneath. This was a slightly thinner jacket and is less expensive than the Mountain Equipment brand.

The Princess's second jacket was from Keela and perfectly matched Prince William who was wearing the exact same waterproof look as his wife.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(opens in new tab) Women’s Cairn Jacket, £174.95 ($220) | Keela (opens in new tab) Designed and built for multi-sport mountain use, the Cairn Jacket is waterproof, windproof, and highly breathable. Cut in our trim, flattering, Active Fit, it offers unrestricted freedom of movement and the highest levels of functional performance.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Prince and Princess looked cute as they wore matching outfits and got stuck into the activities of the day. The couple took part in medical training drills as they hoisted up a member of the team who was lying flat out on a stretcher. They were also pictured abseiling Morlais Quarry as they took part in a rescue drill, and even met one of the search and rescue dogs on the team.

The couple visited the team to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Central Beacons Mountain Rescue and to meet members of local communities. This was the perfect event for the couple to get stuck in as they began their Welsh tour.