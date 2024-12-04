Prince George, Charlotte and Louis’s special festive privilege to enjoy Kate’s big moment

Prince George, Charlotte and Louis could be likely to receive a special festive privilege so they can enjoy their mum Kate’s big moment.

The festive season is all about spending time with your loved ones and it’s around this time of year that we tend to see a few rare glimpses of the Prince and Princess of Wales’s three children out in public. Of course, we can expect to see Prince George, Charlotte and Louis walking to church from Sandringham on Christmas Day, but ahead of this they’ll likely attend their mum’s Together at Christmas carol service. Prince George and Princess Charlotte made their debut at the service in 2022 and last year Prince Louis joined the rest of his family for the first time - providing several cute moments for fans to enjoy in the process!

This year the Princess of Wales’s carol service will be filmed on Friday 6th December and according to Hello!, guests are expected to arrive at 3:30pm for a 5pm start. If this is the case, then Prince George, Charlotte and Louis could receive the special festive privilege of leaving school early to make it.

(Image credit: Photo by Aaron Chown - Pool/Getty Images)

The Wales children attend Lambrook School near the family’s Adelaide Cottage home in Berkshire, but term doesn’t end for Christmas until 13th December. It’s been suggested that the full day at Lambrook lasts until 5:20pm and even if this isn’t still the case, finishing in mid-afternoon like many schools would still mean a tight turnaround.

If Prince George, Charlotte and Louis do follow the pattern of previous years and join Prince William and Kate at Together at Christmas, they’d have to have time to get ready and travel to London ready for the 5pm start. In light of this, it seems likely that the school might give them some kind of special dispensation to leave slightly earlier. This would be a lovely thing to do and would ensure they definitely don’t miss out on their mum’s big moment.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The return of her annual carol service has been highly anticipated and will be one of the most high-profile public appearances she’s made since she completed cancer treatment. It’s expected that plenty of Royal Family members will be there to show their support, as well as Kate’s parents Michael and Carole Middleton and her siblings Pippa and James, who have all attended in the past.

Each year Together at Christmas has a specific focus and the one for the 2024 service is love and empathy and how much we need each other, especially at the most difficult times of our lives. With such a special and deeply poignant message behind it, it’ll be wonderful for the Princess to have her own beloved family, including Prince George, Charlotte and Louis, with her.

"It’s a date that many of her family, on both sides, will not want to miss,” the BBC’s former royal correspondent Jennie Bond previously claimed to OK!. “And I’m sure they will make it as big a family event as possible. It will also be a chance for the children to see mum back in action, looking well and happy. And that will be the best Christmas present they could hope for.”

Jennie also reflected that the service has become an “occasion when we see quite a large turnout of the Royal Family” that “really marks the beginning of the royal Christmas”.

“This carol concert is Catherine’s way of thanking all those who have supported her and shown her kindness,” Jennie stated. “I think it’s lovely that the congregation will be largely made up of people who’ve helped or been helped."