Princess Eugenie is the latest royal to pay tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II - 'missing you so much'

Princess Eugenie is the latest royal to pay tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth on the one-year anniversary of her death.

Today is a poignant day for the royal family as they mark the anniversary of the Queen's death. And now, Princess Eugenie has shared a heartfelt message on Instagram in which she has said she 'misses' the late monarch.

Sharing a sweet personal photo of herself sat on a bench beside her late grandmother, Eugenie wrote, "Thinking of you today. Missing you so much but remembering what a life of service, love and dedication to everyone and to your family, who loved you so very much. Forever grateful to you. And always in my heart."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, sharing messages of condolence. One wrote, "She was a wonderful Queen. We all miss her."

Another royal fan commented, "Miss our late Queen so much. She was a wonderful lady. She dedicated 70 years to the throne. We will remember her always," while a third added, "What a woman she was! Thinking of her and you all today."

Eugenie's post comes after King Charles and the Prince and Princess of Wales also shared tributes to the late Queen on Instagram.

A speech by King Charles was shared on the royal family's official Instagram account, alongside a sweet montage of photos of the late Queen Elizabeth.

In the post, King Charles - who is spending the anniversary at Balmoral - can be heard saying, "In marking the first anniversary of Her Majesty's death and my accession, we recall with great affection her long life, devoted service and all she meant to so many of us."

(Image credit: Photo by Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

And thanking the public for their support of him and Camilla, he added, "I am deeply grateful, too, for the love and support that has been shown to my wife and myself during this year as we do our utmost to be of service to you all."

While Kate and William shared the last photo the Queen had taken with her grandchildren and wrote, "Today we remember the extraordinary life and legacy of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth. We all miss you. W & C."

The Royal Family has also now shared a special Instagram post dedicated to Her Majesty with the caption, “In loving and everlasting memory, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, 21st April 1926 – 8th September 2022”.

Alongside it is a photo from the Royal Collection Trust where King Charles and Queen Elizabeth can be seen sitting in what appears to be one of the royal palaces.