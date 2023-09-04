The two royals who’ll be working on the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death
The first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's death will be hugely poignant for the Royal Family and two of them will be undertaking engagements
There are two royals who’ll be working on the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death with separate engagements on this sad day.
- The first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death is approaching and whilst King Charles will be marking the date privately, other royals will be appearing publicly.
- Two significant members of the extended Royal Family are set to undertake engagements in the UK on this heartbreaking day.
It’s already been announced how King Charles will be honouring the heartbreaking first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death on 8th September. He’s set to mark it “quietly and privately” and is expected to do so at Balmoral Castle where she passed away. If he does then he will be mirroring Queen Elizabeth’s former tradition of spending the anniversary of King George VI’s death at Sandringham where he died. However, some fans might have expected a service or public appearance from some other members of the Royal Family on this sad date to honour her memory.
Prince William and Kate will pay homage to Queen Elizabeth in Wales on 8th September with a special visit. There are also two royals set to be working on this date with separate official engagements scheduled in the Royal Diary that aren’t connected to the anniversary.
It’s been revealed that on Friday 8th September, Queen Elizabeth’s first cousin Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester and his wife Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester will be undertaking visits in Staffordshire and Berkshire respectively. The Duke will be attending a Rededication of the Order of St John Memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum.
Whilst the Duchess, who is Patron of Parkinson’s UK, will be attending a lunch at Ascot racecourse a short drive away from Windsor Castle. They are currently the only royals listed as having engagements on the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death. Not only that, but the Gloucesters’ upcoming visits are the only official engagements listed until 11th September in the Royal Diary.
Things can of course change and unlisted appearances could take place over those few days, but it seems to be that the Royal Family might be set for a few days of private time where they can reflect on Queen Elizabeth’s memory. Although they are the only two royals working on 8th September, the Gloucesters might also take some time to reflect privately too.
The late Queen was understood to have been close to her cousins and highly respected them, with the Duke of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra all working royals. Despite claims that King Charles could be looking to “streamline” the monarchy, these three have remained working royals and appeared alongside His Majesty in his group coronation portrait taken at Buckingham Palace.
Now the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester will be continuing to showcase their unwavering dedication to the monarchy by undertaking scheduled public engagements on a day tinged with personal sadness. Although King Charles won’t be seen on 8th September, it’s always possible he could share a special message or post on social media in his mother’s memory. This is something the Royal Family account did on what would’ve been her 97th birthday in April when they paid tribute to her “incredible life and legacy”.
King Charles is expected to return to England with Queen Camilla later this month as they prepare for their State Visit to France on 20th September.
