Princess Anne’s cranberry red dress, gold-buttoned coat and chic fedora is business-dressing at its best

Princess Anne’s cranberry red dress, gold-buttoned coat and chic fedora showcased autumn’s biggest trends at their best in Scotland.

The Princess Royal showcased shades of red during two separate appearances in Scotland and her second one is right on trend.

Princess Anne wore a stunning shirt dress and structured coat combination with a hat that had a sweet nod to one of Queen Elizabeth’s favourite styles.

This royal news comes as Queen Camilla’s gorgeous teal jacket and skirt combination was a feather in her cap as she took a leaf out of Princess Anne’s style book.

The Princess Royal’s summer break might be about to end, with engagements scheduled for 7th September, but she seems to have made the most of her holiday. During her time away from the royal spotlight, it was expected Princess Anne would visit King Charles and Queen Camilla at Balmoral Castle. She also joined them at the Braemar Gathering 2023 and was pictured beaming in bright red at this annual occasion. Scarlet looks to be the stand-out shade of the summer for the senior royal as Princess Anne’s cranberry red dress and gold-buttoned coat was her on-trend outfit of choice just a day later.

(Image credit: Photo by Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Stepping out at Crathie Kirk Princess Anne attended a service on 3rd September. She joined Their Majesties and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy and opted for a bold shirt dress. Featuring a defined collar, Princess Anne’s cranberry red dress fell to an elegant length just above her knees and was a blue-toned red shade.

Always one to enjoy layering when it comes to her outfits, the Princess Royal wore a coat over the top of her dress. Its crew-neckline allowed the collar of the dress to peek over it and the coat had long sleeves and finished above the hem of the dress. The combination allowed both items to shine and the coat had a tartan-like pattern of red and teal that worked perfectly with the dress’ colour palette.

(Image credit: Photo by Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

As we’ve seen at other church services attended by the royals throughout the year, like Easter at Windsor Castle and Christmas at Sandringham, the Princess Royal opted for a hat too. She complimented the red of the dress with the ribbon at its brim, but her head piece was a beautiful cream tone.

It also had a design detail that was incredibly popular with the late Queen Elizabeth, but which isn’t often favoured by Princess Anne. Adorning this piece was a large cream and red flower decoration that was reminiscent of some of Queen Elizabeth’s most iconic hats.

(Image credit: Photo by Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Princess Anne’s cranberry red dress, coat and hat could also be seen to be in-keeping with one of the autumn/winter fashion trends of 2023. Whilst there’s currently been a resurgence of warm weather in the UK, the colder months are predicted to see business-dressing.

Princess Anne’s outfit could be seen to showcase the trend’s components of tailoring and smart suiting with her structured coat and the pencil-skirt silhouette of her dress’ skirt. Red is also one of the autumn/winter fashion colour trends for 2023 too. The Princess Royal’s outfit incorporates beautiful shades and just enough structure and we can’t help hoping she’ll bring it out again before the year ends.

Get Princess Anne's look