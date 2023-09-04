Queen Camilla’s gorgeous teal jacket and skirt combination is a feather in her cap as she takes a leaf out of Princess Anne’s style book

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Queen Camilla’s teal jacket and skirt combination was a feather in her cap as she took a leaf out of Princess Anne’s style book.

Queen Camilla joined King Charles and Princess Anne for an appearance at this year’s Braemar Highland Games.

For this special outing, Her Majesty re-wore one of her most beautiful Scottish outfits featuring stunning teal and green tones and paired it with an eye-catching hat.

Since King Charles and Queen Camilla kicked off their summer holiday at the Castle of Mey the royal couple have barely been glimpsed as they enjoy a well-deserved private break. The only times they’ve been seen have been since they arrived in Aberdeenshire. Their Majesties were welcomed to Balmoral Castle on 21st August and now they’ve made their annual prominent appearance at the Braemar Gathering 2023. Over the years we’ve seen them attend the Gathering on numerous occasions, often alongside the late Queen Elizabeth and Princess Anne.

Princess Anne’s thrifty approach to dressing seems to have been fully embraced by Her Majesty too. Queen Camilla’s teal jacket and skirt combination was something we’ve seen before but it was every bit as fabulous this time paired with a spectacular feathered hat.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

The Queen’s outfit consisted of a muted teal jacket with tartan detailing on the lower half of the lapels. This coordinated perfectly with her tartan skirt which featured teal tones as well as white and vivid green that added a lovely contrast to the otherwise quite subtle summer look.

Known for her love of accessories, the senior royal wore the same necklace that eagle-eyed fans might’ve spotted in Queen Camilla’s birthday photos too. She also chose what looks to be her £95 Monica Vinader necklace, though her hat was every bit as eye-catching as her jewellery.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

In a contrast to what we often see, her hat didn’t colour coordinate with Queen Camilla’s teal jacket and skirt. Instead, the Queen wowed in a beret-style hat in a very wearable mushroom shade with an impressive plume decoration.

She kept things similarly neutral when it came to her caramel low-heeled shoes and beige woven handbag. Queen Camilla’s Braemar Gathering outfit certainly made a style statement at her first public appearance in weeks. And it’s a look we’ve seen before as she previously opted for her teal jacket and skirt - although sadly, not with the fabulous hat - for a visit to Robert Burns’ Cottage in Scotland 2021.

(Image credit: Photo by Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Her flair for re-wearing wardrobe staples is something we’ve come to expect as Queen Camilla has been bringing back some old favourites like her Fiona Clare dresses. This approach to outfits mirrors her sister-in-law Princess Anne’s. Time and time again the Princess Royal has returned to her staples and bold occasion wear looks and now Queen Camilla seems to be emulating this wonderful ethos with her Braemar Gathering look.

