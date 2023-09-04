Queen Camilla’s gorgeous teal jacket and skirt combination is a feather in her cap as she takes a leaf out of Princess Anne’s style book
Queen Camilla's teal jacket and skirt is a winning combination and she paired it with a magnificent feathered hat in Scotland
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Queen Camilla’s teal jacket and skirt combination was a feather in her cap as she took a leaf out of Princess Anne’s style book.
- Queen Camilla joined King Charles and Princess Anne for an appearance at this year’s Braemar Highland Games.
- For this special outing, Her Majesty re-wore one of her most beautiful Scottish outfits featuring stunning teal and green tones and paired it with an eye-catching hat.
- This royal news comes as Princess Diana’s wishes for William, Harry and even King Charles were revealed by a biographer and never-before-heard tapes.
Since King Charles and Queen Camilla kicked off their summer holiday at the Castle of Mey the royal couple have barely been glimpsed as they enjoy a well-deserved private break. The only times they’ve been seen have been since they arrived in Aberdeenshire. Their Majesties were welcomed to Balmoral Castle on 21st August and now they’ve made their annual prominent appearance at the Braemar Gathering 2023. Over the years we’ve seen them attend the Gathering on numerous occasions, often alongside the late Queen Elizabeth and Princess Anne.
Princess Anne’s thrifty approach to dressing seems to have been fully embraced by Her Majesty too. Queen Camilla’s teal jacket and skirt combination was something we’ve seen before but it was every bit as fabulous this time paired with a spectacular feathered hat.
The Queen’s outfit consisted of a muted teal jacket with tartan detailing on the lower half of the lapels. This coordinated perfectly with her tartan skirt which featured teal tones as well as white and vivid green that added a lovely contrast to the otherwise quite subtle summer look.
Known for her love of accessories, the senior royal wore the same necklace that eagle-eyed fans might’ve spotted in Queen Camilla’s birthday photos too. She also chose what looks to be her £95 Monica Vinader necklace, though her hat was every bit as eye-catching as her jewellery.
In a contrast to what we often see, her hat didn’t colour coordinate with Queen Camilla’s teal jacket and skirt. Instead, the Queen wowed in a beret-style hat in a very wearable mushroom shade with an impressive plume decoration.
She kept things similarly neutral when it came to her caramel low-heeled shoes and beige woven handbag. Queen Camilla’s Braemar Gathering outfit certainly made a style statement at her first public appearance in weeks. And it’s a look we’ve seen before as she previously opted for her teal jacket and skirt - although sadly, not with the fabulous hat - for a visit to Robert Burns’ Cottage in Scotland 2021.
Her flair for re-wearing wardrobe staples is something we’ve come to expect as Queen Camilla has been bringing back some old favourites like her Fiona Clare dresses. This approach to outfits mirrors her sister-in-law Princess Anne’s. Time and time again the Princess Royal has returned to her staples and bold occasion wear looks and now Queen Camilla seems to be emulating this wonderful ethos with her Braemar Gathering look.
Get Queen Camilla's look
RRP: £65 ($87) | This single-breasted blazer might not feature tartan detailing like Queen Camilla's teal jacket and skirt but the muted sage shade is very similar. This beautiful piece can be paired with a matching waistcoat and trousers or over dresses for a stunning outfit.
RRP: £59.99 ($75.81) | This gorgeous green cropped blazer features deliberate frayed trims and shoulder pads. The bold colour makes this a statement outerwear piece and the double-breasted fastening and gold buttons add extra detail.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
-
-
Cher reveals the two things she will never stop doing - and they're the secret to her youthful appearance
Cher's youthful appearance is reportedly down to these two easy hacks as the star says she will never change two things about her life
By Laura Harman Published
-
I've been going to the gym for over 10 years - these are the most common workout mistakes to avoid
It's normal to make workout mistakes when you first start going to the gym. Writer and fitness enthusiast Sarah Finley here reveals the most common ones to avoid
By Sarah Finley Published