The sentimental detail Queen Camilla’s birthday photos have in common - and you might never have noticed!

The sentimental detail Queen Camilla’s birthday photos have in common is something many fans might not have noticed before.

Queen Camilla celebrated her 76th birthday on July 17 and received heartfelt social media posts from King Charles and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Both accounts shared special snaps of Her Majesty and they had one sweet detail in common.

After a packed schedule of engagements recently, Queen Camilla enjoyed a well-deserved day off from public engagements for her 76th birthday. She celebrated her special day in private, however there was an epic first for Queen Camilla as her birthday was honoured publicly with a 41 gun salute in London’s Green Park. The Royal Family and Prince and Princess of Wales’ Twitter accounts also shared photos and “Happy Birthday” messages in tribute to the Queen Consort’s big day. And both featured a sentimental detail that many fans might never have noticed - either now or ever before…

The Royal Family’s post featured a snap of Queen Camilla during her and King Charles’ visit to Poundbury in Dorsey back in June. Whilst Prince William and Kate Middleton opted for a snap of her at Wimbledon 2023 wearing her iconic striped Wimbledon dress and gold choker for their 76th birthday tribute.

Whilst they might initially seem very different aside from featuring Her Majesty and being taken in the last few months, both of Queen Camilla’s birthday photos also showed her wearing one of her go-to sentimental necklaces.

When it comes to everyday jewellery, this classic gold pendant is frequently seen and honours Queen Camilla’s grandchildren. The gold disc features a ruby central stone which is Queen Camilla’s birthstone and engravings of the letters L, F, G, L and E. These are the first letters of the names of her grandchildren Lola and Freddy Parker Bowles and Gus, Louis and Eliza Lopes.

This pendant is often worn by Queen Camilla on other necklace chains too. In the Wimbledon picture, the pendant appears to have been attached to a chain with another gold pendant in front of it, though the ruby can just be seen behind.

Whilst her grandchildren weren’t typically seen at royal events before, this could start to change now she’s Queen. They attended Their Majesties’ coronation in May, with her grandsons stepping up as Page of Honor alongside her step-grandson Prince George. Speaking last year to British Vogue ahead of her 75th birthday Queen Camilla shared her delight at receiving text messages from her grandchildren and how she learns from them.

“You know the nice thing about being a grandmother is that you can spoil them occasionally, give them more of the things that their parents forbid them to have,” she went on to add. “One’s at a school very near my house [Ray Mill House], so when I am in Wiltshire and her parents are away, I can nip over and pick her up and take her home.”

The sentimental detail Queen Camilla’s birthday photos have in common highlights how often she wears her initial necklace and in turn how much her bond with her grandchildren means to her.