The hidden meaning behind Kate Middleton's necklace worn for poignant engagement
The Princess of Wales wore a necklace with a personal connection to happier times as she undertook a royal visit
Emma Shacklock
The Princess of Wales made an special visit to Colchester Hospital in south-east England at the start of July, where she met with cancer patients and spoke frankly about her own experiences, both during and post-treatment.
Offering rare insight into the "roller coaster" she had experienced, and the difficulty in "finding a new normal", the Princess’s words were deeply personal and moving. So was her choice of jewelry, as the senior royal opted for a simple gold necklace with a garnet set into the pendant.
The flash of red was understated enough not to detract attention from her work, though the garnet stone could be seen as very meaningful indeed. As one of the oldest known gemstones, it's thought to have several different spiritual and symbolic connotations.
The name garnet comes from the Latin word "granatum", which means grains or seeds. It also makes up part of the botanical name for pomegranates (Punica granatum), and this makes sense as the deep red seeds of this fruit do resemble garnets.
Jewelry experts Brilliant Earth claim that, "Throughout history, garnet has symbolized light, faith, and truth and has been used in various cultures for its perceived protective and healing properties."
Meanwhile, With Clarity describes garnets as being regarded a "stone that keeps wearers safe". They suggest that garnets are worn "to protect and balance the wearers by helping to feel grounded. In addition to protection, it's said that this stunning gemstone brings love, luck, health, loyalty, and friendship to people who wear it".
As well as the light, healing and optimistic associations, garnets are also the traditional January birthstone – which is, after all, Kate's birth month. Royal Editor at woman&home, Emma Shacklock, believes that this was likely a factor in the Princess's choice of necklace.
"Whilst we'll never know exactly why she decided to wear it for this specific engagement, it's always possible that the symbolism surrounding garnets played a part. However, I do think that Kate probably picked up this piece in the first place (or was gifted it) because it featured her birthstone.
"The royals love personalised jewelry, and she is no exception."
The Princess of Wales famously wore this garnet necklace in a joyful video shared on social media for the late Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee. In it, she was baking cakes for the celebrations with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and having fun making memories with them.
She's had the garnet necklace in her collection for at least a few years and it's a simple enough piece that she's happy to wear it at home as well as for official duties.
The Princess of Wales has also been spotted wearing different garnet items on a number of occasions before, including during a visit to Pontypridd in Wales in early 2025. For engagements there, she had a pair of red drop earrings in.
She also has a rose gold ring, rumored to have been given to her by Prince William very early on in their relationship. Often worn on her right middle finger, the ring features three alternating garnets and two pearls, which are Prince William's birthstone.
