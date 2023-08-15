We're loving Queen Camilla's £95 Monica Vinader gold pendant - and Her Majesty has a special connection to the brand

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Queen Camilla's £95 Monica Vinader gold pendant necklace was the perfect jewellery piece for the royal.

The Queen Consort, Camilla was snapped just a few weeks ago wearing a chic piece from the British jewellery brand, Monica Vinader.

Her Majesty looked wonderful as she paired this necklace with the rest of her gold jewellery.

In other royal news, Princess Mary re-wears her favourite off-duty denim shirt with the perfect crisp white summer trousers.

Back in July the King and Queen teamed up for a royal engagement to celebrate the 140th Sandringham Flower Show. Queen Camilla looked 'beautiful' in her go-to green floral dress that she has re-worn for many royal occasions. She paired this look with gold jewellery pieces including a £95 Monica Vinader pendant necklace that was layered with other gold necklaces.

(Image credit: Getty)

The necklace pendant is still available to purchase in-store and online so you can replicate the Queen's affordable jewellery look. Her Majesty also has a sweet connection to this brand and recently met with Monica herself to present her with a sustainability award and chatted with her at her studio in Holkham.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Goddess Coin Pendant Charm, 18ct Gold Vermeil, £95 | Monica Vinader Inspired by a rare Celtic coin depicting a warrior queen, channel your own inner goddess with this gold vermeil talisman. A handcrafted symbol of strength, protection and courage.

Just two days before Camilla was photographed wearing this necklace, Her Majesty the Queen attended an exciting engagement in Wells in England as she met with the jewellery designer Monica Vinader.

While attending this engagement, Queen Camilla candidly revealed that some of her family members are 'incredibly jealous' of her. The Queen revealed that her grandchildren are huge fans of Monica Vinader and hinted that their grandmother could pick them up some pieces while she visited the designer.

"My grandchildren - well my granddaughters - are incredibly jealous of me being here today," the Queen told Monica. She then laughed and explained, "They follow you [on social media]. When they found out that I was coming here they started dropping quite a lot of hints about things they would like for their birthdays."

This special connection to the brand could mean that Her Majestys' granddaughters (Eliza Lopes or Lola Parker Bowles who are both 15 years old) could have purchased this necklace for their grandmother. Alternatively, the Queen might have been gifted this piece by the designer or simply decided to purchase this necklace herself.

Queen Camilla and Monica Vinader (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Queen isn't the only member of the Royal Family who has a penchant for Monica Vinader jewellery as Catherine, the Princess of Wales, has often been snapped wearing pieces from the brand. The Princess is a fan of the Monica Vinader Siren 18ct Gold-Plated Wire Earrings With Green Onyx.

The Princess of Wales is so devoted to her Monica Vinader earrings that, since 2016, she's worn them at least eight times during official engagements and international tours.