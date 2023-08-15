Princess Mary re-wears her favourite off-duty denim shirt with the perfect crisp white summer trousers

Mary, the Crown Princess of Denmark wore a perfect look to a recent charitable engagement as she paired a denim shirt with white trousers

Crown Princess Mary's white trousers
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Laura Harman
By Laura Harman
published

Princess Mary's white trousers and relaxed Ralph Lauren denim shirt were the perfect casual chic look as the Princess attended an engagement in collaboration with her charity that she founded in 2006.

On Monday, Princess Mary stepped out to assist with a charitable engagement with Mary Fonden, Ole Kirk's Fond, and the National Organization of Women's Crisis Centre (LOKK). The Princess visited the organisation and packed toys, books, and clothes into backpacks for children who are currently in crisis centres. The Princess was snapped packing up these backpacks which have been distributed by the organisation for the last 15 years.

The Princess looked chic at this engagement and the charity posted stunning images of the Princess in action. Eagle-eyed fans could see that the shirt was Princess Mary of Denmark's relaxed denim shirt that she wore just last week when she was supporting Denmark in the World Cup match against Australia.

The Crown Princess paired this casual shirt with a stunning pair of crisp off-white trousers that accompanied her shirt perfectly and was the perfectly understated look for her important engagement that's so close to her heart. The trousers were a long-fit wide-leg style with large pockets at the front and back of the design. The Princess paired a thin tan leather belt with her white trousers which matched her pale brown loafers.

The caption of the post from the charity read in English, "Today H.K.H. The Crown Princess visited Lego Charity in Billund, where together with volunteers and partners we packed backpacks for children at crisis centres. Since 2008, Mary Fonden, Ole Kirk’s Fond and @lokk.dk have distributed more than 30,000 backpacks to children who come to crisis centres with their mothers."

"The backpack is a small bright spot in an otherwise difficult time.
The backpacks contain, among other things, toys, books, crayons and practical things such as towels, toothbrushes and clothes. Many thanks to everyone who participated today."

& Other Stories
Tailored Straight-Leg Trousers, £85 | & Other Stories

Tailored straight-leg trousers crafted from stretch cotton twill. Designed with pleated detailing, shaped in a loose-fitting silhouette.

Jigsaw
Beck Tailored Loose Leg Jeans, £76 | Jigsaw

Authentic 5 pocket detail loose leg jean in ethically sourced rich indigo denim. A tailored regular rise, with straight loose leg and contrast ecru top stitched vertical front and back leg seams. 

Boden
Highbury Linen Trousers in White, £63.00 | Boden

This linen is naturally breathable and durable, meaning you can wear them from spring through to autumn. These lightweight trousers have a flattering high-waist and wide leg.

Laura Harman
Laura Harman

Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.


Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.


