Princess Mary re-wears her favourite off-duty denim shirt with the perfect crisp white summer trousers

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Mary's white trousers and relaxed Ralph Lauren denim shirt were the perfect casual chic look as the Princess attended an engagement in collaboration with her charity that she founded in 2006.

The Crown Princess of Denmark attended an important engagement on August 14, 2023.

The Princess looked wonderful as she wore a pair of crisp white trousers paired with a classic Ralph Lauren denim shirt.

In other royal news, Kate Middleton strikes again with a cowgirl hat - but this time she has a chic floral shirt too

On Monday, Princess Mary stepped out to assist with a charitable engagement with Mary Fonden, Ole Kirk's Fond, and the National Organization of Women's Crisis Centre (LOKK). The Princess visited the organisation and packed toys, books, and clothes into backpacks for children who are currently in crisis centres. The Princess was snapped packing up these backpacks which have been distributed by the organisation for the last 15 years.

A post shared by DET DANSKE KONGEHUS 🇩🇰 (@detdanskekongehus) A photo posted by on

The Princess looked chic at this engagement and the charity posted stunning images of the Princess in action. Eagle-eyed fans could see that the shirt was Princess Mary of Denmark's relaxed denim shirt that she wore just last week when she was supporting Denmark in the World Cup match against Australia.

The Crown Princess paired this casual shirt with a stunning pair of crisp off-white trousers that accompanied her shirt perfectly and was the perfectly understated look for her important engagement that's so close to her heart. The trousers were a long-fit wide-leg style with large pockets at the front and back of the design. The Princess paired a thin tan leather belt with her white trousers which matched her pale brown loafers.

A post shared by Mary Fonden (@mary_fonden) A photo posted by on

The caption of the post from the charity read in English, "Today H.K.H. The Crown Princess visited Lego Charity in Billund, where together with volunteers and partners we packed backpacks for children at crisis centres. Since 2008, Mary Fonden, Ole Kirk’s Fond and @lokk.dk have distributed more than 30,000 backpacks to children who come to crisis centres with their mothers."

"The backpack is a small bright spot in an otherwise difficult time.

The backpacks contain, among other things, toys, books, crayons and practical things such as towels, toothbrushes and clothes. Many thanks to everyone who participated today."