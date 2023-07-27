Queen Camilla looks 'beautiful' in go-to green floral dress with impressive jewellery choices while King Charles rocked cool shades

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Queen Camilla's go-to green floral shirt dress and King Charles' casual sunnies set a very chilled tone as the royals enjoyed an engagement at Sandringham.

The King and Queen teamed up for a royal engagement at the 140th Sandringham Flower Show on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

The royal couple looked lovely as they toured the delicious food stalls and viewed the beautiful Coronation-themed bouquets and floral displays.

In other royal news, We're obsessed with these pictures of Princess Catherine rocking Crocs for the ultimate sporty moment.

On Thursday, the King and Queen made a royal appearance at Sandringham House as they enjoyed the Sandringham Flower Show. For this outdoor event the royal couple dressed for the sunny weather in King's Lynn. Royal fans may recognize Camilla's highly patterned shirt dress as she has worn this exact dress many times before.

The dress is from Fiona Clare, which has become one of the Queen's favourite go-to brands where she has purchased many similar shirt-style dresses.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Eve Floral Shirt Dress, £60.00 | Albaray This dress is much like the Queen's and is currently on sale for £60 (originally priced at £99). The dress is cut in a flattering empire line shape, this shirt dress softly skims the body. Designed with a buttoned front bodice, gently blouson sleeves and box pleated front skirt.



In addition to this look, the Queen wore a small leather shoulder bag from Bottega Veneta, a pair of blue tortoise sunglasses from Izipizi and a selection of gold jewellery from a number of different brands.

The Queen showed her trendy side as she stacked her bracelets on her wrist which featured a number of interesting colours and designs. Among the bracelets were a blue Van Cleef and Arpels bracelet, another chunkier chain featuring gold hearts with colourful stones, and a thin delicate chain that showed an evil eye bead and a number of tiny colourful beads.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fans loved this look from Camilla, and many were delighted to see how happy the King and Queen seemed to be at this engagement. "Brilliant photos of their Magesties🇬🇧👑," said one commenter. "Beautiful picture of Camilla ❤️ and lovely laughing King Charles," said another.

"Great pictures on such a lovely day. The King and Queen look very relaxed and happy!" added a third. "Lovely day! The king looks happy. It’s so nice to see him and happy! The queen looks lovely as always," added yet another commenter.

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) A photo posted by on

King Charles also received some compliments from fans as he wore a pair of rather cool shades that not only protected his eyes in the bright midday sun, but also added a casually cool style to his suited and booted look. "I want his sunglasses! Sooo cool!!❤️," said one commenter. "Nice shades!😎," added another.