Queen Camilla candidly reveals the family members who are 'incredibly jealous' of her on special royal visit

Queen Camilla revealed that some of her family members are 'jealous' of her for this special reason.

The Queen attended an important royal engagement on Monday, July 24, 2023.

Her Majesty presented designer Monica Vinader with the prestigious Queen's award for sustainability.

On Monday, Her Majesty the Queen attended an exciting engagement in Wells in England as she met with the jewellery designer Monica Vinader. The Queen presented the designer with a sustainability award and chatted with her at her studio in Holkham.

While learning about how this business is championing sustainable practices, Queen Camilla revealed that certain members of the Royal Family are 'jealous' of her because she got to meet the designer.

"My grandchildren - well my granddaughters - are incredibly jealous of me being here today," the Queen told Monica. She then laughed and explained, "They follow you [on social media]. When they found out that I was coming here they started dropping quite a lot of hints about things they would like for their birthdays."

The Queen has two granddaughters and three grandsons. Her son Tom Parker Bowles has two children, Lola who is 15, and Freddy who is 13. Her daughter Laura Lopes has three children, a daughter named Eliza who is 15, and 13-year-old twins, named Louis and Gus. This means that her granddaughters are both 15 and certainly around the age where they would be very interested in jewellery and the fashionable pieces Monica Vinader has to offer.

The Queen is also the step-grandmother to Prince William and Catherine's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, and Prince Harry and Meghan's children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. However, these step-grandchildren are significantly younger than her other grandchildren so it is unlikely that they had the same interest in the Queen's visit to Monica Vinader's studio.

In homage to her five grandchildren, Her Majesty has a sentimental piece of jewellery that she is often snapped wearing. The Queen wears a classic gold pendant that has engravings of the letters L, F, G, L and E. These are the first letters of the names of Queen Camilla’s grandchildren.

During the engagement, the designer revealed that her brand has now partnered with Ennovie, the world’s first net zero jewellery manufacturer. This partnership will allow the brand to implement blockchain traceability which means customers can trace certain styles to design, material sourcing and craftsmanship.

Monica said that receiving this award from the Queen was an 'absolute honour'. "Receiving this award from Her Majesty The Queen is an absolute honour. We're always striving to make meaningful changes for our planet, our people and our communities. We're proud of how far we've come, and feel more determined than ever to continue pushing boundaries," she said.