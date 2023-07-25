This young royal just took fashion tips from Princess Catherine in a bold yellow dress and huge statement hat

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

In an effort that may have been reminiscent of Princess Catherine's style, Princess Elisabeth of Belgium sported a yellow dress and large sunhat, just as Kate did last summer at Wimbledon.

As much as we love to fawn over Princess Catherine's eternally inspiring sense of style, there are plenty of other Royals out there who similarly have an amazing wardrobe. From Queen Letizia of Spain and her white A-line skirt and waistcoat, to Princess Mary of Denmark's colorful boho maxi skirt, it's definitely true that the British royals aren't the only ones with style.

Another up and coming Royal fashionista is Princess Elisabeth of Belgium at 21-years-old. While attending the Deum mass in the Cathedral on July 21 in Brussels, Belgium for National Day, the young Princess donned a floor-length, gorgeous yellow gown, as well as a large, floppy straw sunhat - and we couldn't help but think that it was totally giving Kate Middleton energy.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Belgian royal's yellow dress boasted classy cap sleeves, and she paired the beautiful gown with nude heels and a pair of drop earrings, as well as that huge hat of course. Similarly, last summer at Wimbledon, Kate Middleton wore a similar outfit, consisting of an ankle-length yellow dress and a floppy straw sunhat, as well as a pair of white heels and drop earrings - let's be honest though, this look was fantastic, but the Princess is always serving up incredible looks at Wimbledon.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While Kate's floppy hat was slightly more subdued than Elisabeth's, both hats still certainly made a statement for these two beautiful Royal ladies. In fact, the brand that made Elisabeth's hat for National Day in Belgium posted a video to their social media explaining how they made the fun summer hat.

The making of “Desert Wind” for H.R.H. Princess Elisabeth.This elegant capeline, is made of real panama. A ribbon trim has been added in a very contemporary way.#MaisonFabienneDelvigne #PrincessElisabeth #Belgianmonarchy #NationalDay #handmade #knowhow #millinery #hat pic.twitter.com/gLCJY6DpdbJuly 21, 2023 See more

"This elegant capeline, is made of real panama. A ribbon trim has been added in a very contemporary way," the hat designer, Maison Fabienne Delvigne, posted on Friday, July 21.

With the warm months in full swing, it's only appropriate if you should want one of these large floppy sunhats for yourself. Although Princess Elisabeth's is bespoke and therefore unavailable to be purchased online, we found a similar option that won't set you back financially and will still give that fanciful summer vibe.

SAN DIEGO HAT Ultrabraid XL Brim Straw Sun Hat, $53 (£41) | Nordstrom This floppy hat with an extra-wide brim provides chic style with UPF 50 protection for those warm, sunny days ahead.

This Belgian National Day was especially important for the Belgian royal family, seeing as Princess Elisabeth’s grandfather King Albert announced his abdication from the throne, citing some health concerns. Just two weeks later, his eldest son Philippe took the oath to become king on National Day, marking a very special day for the family and for Belgium in general.