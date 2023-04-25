Princess Mary of Denmark stuns in colorful maxi skirt and proves boho chic is back

Princess Mary of Denmark's colourful printed maxi skirt is the perfect beach outfit for this summer and we're totally obsessed!

Princess Mary of Denmark is coming for Princess Kate's style crown with her chic maxi skirt, giving boho summer vibes.

The Danish royal wore the stunning skirt during a visit to Pele Island in Vanautu.

In other royal news, Kate Middleton shares rare detail about her much-anticipated coronation outfit.

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark is visiting Pele Island with Dan Jorgensen, Minister for Development Cooperation and Global Climate Policy to focus on the challenges that the local communities of the Pacific islands face in connection with climate change.

During a beach visit, Princess Mary wore the perfect outfit for the occasion - a colorful printed maxi skirt in earthy brown tones, teamed with a crisp white shirt and large statement blue earrings.

The Princess paired the outfit with a pair of casual flat sandals, perfect for a walk along the beach, and some gorgeous gold bangles.

(Image credit: Getty)

(opens in new tab) Mottled Flower Print Full-Length Skirt + Belt, $242.46 (£195) | Me+Em (opens in new tab) Copy Princess Mary of Denmark's boho style with this maxi dress. A blend of earthy hues, combined with subtle metallic threading, this is the perfect skirt to take you from day to night.

(opens in new tab) Jersey Maxi Skirt, $87.03 (£70) | Boden (opens in new tab) For a more affordable option, Boden - a favorite brand of the Princess of Wales - have this stunning golden printed maxi skirt, which also comes in four other colors. You can also choose between a regular or petite fit.

Princess Mary of Denmark was later seen wearing a large colorful garland while meeting island locals, it stood out perfectly against her bright white shirt.

She opted to roll her shirt sleeves up for a more casual look, showing off some stylish gold bangles on her wrist, and tucked the shirt into her show-stopping skirt.

A white shirt is a summer wardrobe staple and the perfect pairing for a bold maxi skirt like Princess Mary's.

(Image credit: Getty)

(opens in new tab) Oxford Shirt, $32.32 (£25.99) | ZARA (opens in new tab) Get Princess Mary of Denmark's style with this classic white shirt, which will go with any outfit. It's also available in sky blue and blue and white stripes.

It's usually Kate Middleton's dresses that grab royal fans' attention, but it seems Princess Mary of Denmark is coming for the Princess of Wales's style crown.

Princess Kate is said to have a close friendship with Princess Mary of Denmark, and the pair teamed together to visit the Danner Crisis Centre, a shelter helping women and children who have been exposed to domestic violence, when Kate visited Copenhagen in February 2022.

As well as sharing the same charitable passions, Kate and Mary also have similar tastes in fashion, with the royal women both favoring designers such as Emilia Wickstead (opens in new tab), Erdem (opens in new tab), and Jenny Packham (opens in new tab).