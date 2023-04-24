Kate Middleton shares rare detail about her much-anticipated coronation outfit
Kate Middleton opened up about her coronation look while chatting with a TV host
Kate Middleton has shared a small hint as to what her outfit for King Charles III's upcoming coronation will look like and we're seriously excited to see it.
- Kate Middleton shared insight into her Coronation outfit while chatting with TV host Alison Hammond during her and Prince William's Birmingham visit.
- Hammond revealed the detail during a TV appearance on Friday.
- In other royal news, Catherine shares adorable new photo of Prince Louis for his 5th birthday with touching similarities to both his grandfathers.
As the date for King Charles III's Coronation creeps closer, more and more details are being released to appease the public and satisfy the growing fascination with the events of this historic occasion.
Perhaps one of the most anticipated factors of the day is what Kate Middleton will be wearing. She regularly stuns on royal engagements, whether that's with Kate's dresses, her pastel pink pantsuit, or most recently that gorgeous burgundy Karen Millen trench dress - her outfits never fail to invoke delight among royal fans.
While she has so far kept quiet about her possible look for the day, she revealed a small hint about what her outfit will look like during a recent conversation with TV host Alison Hammond.
During Kate and Prince William's Birmingham trip, the couple met with leaders of the city's creative industries, most notably TV personality Alison Hammond.
During both Friday’s episode of ITV talk show This Morning and her radio show on Heart Radio, Alison revealed that, when she met with the couple, she had the opportunity to talk to Kate about the King’s coronation and even got her to spill on what she will be wearing.
Talking to radio co-host Dermot O'Leary about her meeting with the Wales', Alison revealed, “I said, ‘What are you wearing for the coronation?' Cause I said to her, ‘I’m feeling like you’re gonna wear blue'.”
Alison's feeling appears to have hit the nail on the head, as she shared that Kate replied to her comment, saying, “She was like, ‘There is a hint of blue.’ So I was like, ‘Fantastic'!"
While Kate has a whole host of colorful pieces stocked in her wardrobe and has made a name for herself appearing at engagements in a range of cheerful tones, over the years, blue has come out on top as one of her favorite colors to wear at royal events. Most recently, on Easter Sunday this year, she opted for a stunningly bold cobalt blue Catherine Walker coat dress, which she had previously worn to last year’s Commonwealth Day Service. Leaning into the monochrome look, she accessorized the dress with a matching blue pillbox hat and handbag.
Since meeting the royal couple, Alison has gushed over them during her TV and radio appearances, sharing sweet details about the beloved Prince and Princess. Chatting on her Heart Radio show, Alison said, "We went to talk with Kate and she came right over, and straight away, she made a beeline for me. I was like, ‘Yes I’m in there!’ She was smiling, she was amazing, she had a beautiful red [burgundy] dress on, which was lovely.”
Always known for her casual and relaxed nature, Alison added that not only did she invite Kate to come over to her house for dinner at some point but that the royal actually accepted the invitation and took her up on her offer.
“I said, ‘Next time you’re in Birmingham, come over to my house, I’ll cook for you’," Alison revealed on Heart. "She was like, ‘I’ll definitely come’, I was like, ‘Really? This is the best day ever'.”
The claim was backed up by a sweet Instagram interaction between Alison and the Prince and Princess of Wales' Instagram account. Alison posted a selfie of her, Kate, and William to her Instagram on Thursday, writing, “These two are Everything!! @princeandprincessofwales Thanks for popping by in Birmingham. Next time, dinner at my place!”
Eagle-eyed users were quick to notice a reply from the Prince and Princess of Wales’ official Instagram in the comments section. The account wrote, “Always fun Alison, it’s always fun!” along with a red heart emoji.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food and The Independent.
