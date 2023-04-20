Kate Middleton's maroon trench dress is the unique one-piece we never knew we needed!

Kate Middleton's maroon trench dress that she wore during an engagement in Birmingham today was the perfect springtime look, and we are totally obsessed!

Catherine, the Princess of Wales, and Prince William attended an engagement in Birmingham on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

For this event the Princess wore a stunning trench coat dress that she bought from one of her favorite go-to high street brands.

In other royal news, Queen Letizia is coming for Kate's style crown as the Spanish royal stuns in cropped pink jacket and stylish wide-legged pants.

On Thursday, the future King and Queen traveled to Birmingham by train for an important royal engagement. For this event, the Princess of Wales looked wonderful as she dressed for the breezy but warm springtime weather in a unique Karen Millen dress.

It has been well-established that the Princess is a fan of dress coats, and this look was much like many of her others as she wore a dress that was also a trench coat style with a tie-up belt and large lapels in a v-neck cut shape.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Karen Millen dress is available in forest, camel, black, and burgundy, but stocks are now dwindling following the Princess' appearance in the dress. Thankfully, the dress is still available to purchase in other colors in a few different sizes - but you'll have to act quickly if you want to snag this sell-out sale item which was priced at $394.00 but has gone down to $315.20!

Kate of course wore the burgundy color and paired this look with a color-matched pair of heels from Gianvito Rossi. A number of Kate Middleton's heels are from this brand and Catherine owns the same style of heels in several different colors in order to match her outfits.

Catherine also wore a pair of Sezane earrings that she was snapped wearing at the end of last year. It was thought that Kate Middleton's £100 gold earrings were from Prince William who bought them for her as a Christmas present that she wore for mass on Christmas day.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(opens in new tab) Long Sleeve Woven Pleated Midi Trench Dress, Black, (£183.20 (opens in new tab)) $315.20 | Karen Millen (opens in new tab) Part dress, part trench coat, this beautifully cut design shows off neat notched lapels, a waist tie, and crisp pleats lining the skirt. Cinch it in for a nipped-in silhouette that’s ready for colder climes.

While in Birmingham, the Princess of Wales visited The Rectory, where she met with local business owners and leaders. The Prince and Princess also got stuck in and helped out in the kitchen at The Indian Streatery, the Prince of Wales even answered the phone and took bookings from customers who were looking to make a reservation. The duo both seemed in high spirits as they took on their first royal engagement following their Easter break and got back into the swing of work.