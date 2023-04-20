Queen Letizia is coming for Kate's style crown as the Spanish royal stuns in cropped pink jacket and stylish wide-legged pants

Queen Letizia and the Princess of Wales are two of the most fashionable royal women in the world and we are obsessed with both of their styles. But Queen Letizia may be stealing the royal style crown as a recent look from Her Majesty gave us an elevated Princess Catherine look as she stepped out in white wide-leg pants.

Queen Letizia of Spain was out and about on a royal engagement on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

The Queen was in Madrid as she presided over the centenary of the first Medical Aeroevacuation in Spain.

On Thursday, April 20, 2023, Letizia the Queen of Spain was joined by the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, for the closing ceremony of the Centenary of the first medical aero-evacuation in Spain.

The Queen looked fantastic at this important event as she paired white super wide-leg pants with a cropped light and dark pink patterned jacket. Matching the pink tones of the jacket, the Queen carried a bold pink handbag that had both a cross-body strap and a handheld strap for versatile styling. Letizia also wore a pair of beige-nude heeled pumps that perfectly complemented this outfit without overwhelming the look with too many colors.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This look from the Queen was stunning and also very reminiscent of another royal's style. We couldn't help but notice the similarities between Her Majesty's wide-leg pants and Kate Middleton's all-white suit that she wore back in June 2022.

Last year, the then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Waterloo station to unveil a statue in honor of Windrush Day. For this event, the Princess looked chic in an all-white ensemble as she wore a white Alexander McQueen suit with a white top, handbag, and heeled shoes.

The pants in this pantsuit were incredibly flattering as the wide-leg style was perfect for a summery 70s look, but had a closer fit around the hips to accentuate the Princess' waist and make her legs look even longer.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Both the Queen and the Princess showed that white wide-leg trousers are certainly a great look for spring and summer - but you don't need to spend a fortune to achieve this look!

Although Princess Catherine's trousers were from the designer Alexander McQueen, there are many brands that create very similar wide-leg pants that will perfectly complement any style or look.

(opens in new tab) Compact Stretch High Waist Wide Leg Trouser (£103.20 (opens in new tab)) $177.60 | Karen Millen (opens in new tab) Look chic as you pound city streets in these office-appropriate trousers. Spun from rich Compact Stretch fabric, they show off a wide-leg silhouette and sophisticated notched detailing at the waistline. Wear them with our matching waistcoat and jacket for a considered work look.

To make the look even more of a summery look, choosing a pair of wide-leg pants in linen is another great idea. Linen is a much lighter fabric and adds a more casual style to an ensemble featuring wide-leg pants. Other neutral tones are also super versatile in a wardrobe and will pair with a variety of more colorful tops and shirts.