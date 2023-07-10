Queen Letizia of Spain’s white waistcoat and chic A-line skirt is the bold combination we can’t get over this summer

Queen Letizia of Spain’s white waistcoat and chic A-line skirt is the ultimate bold combination and we can’t get over this tailored look for summer.

King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain attended the delivery of Royal Offices of Employment at the General Military Academy on July 7.

For this engagement the Queen opted for a statement white waistcoat and skirt look with classic accessories.

The European royals know how to make a bold statement with their clothing and Queen Letizia of Spain in particular isn’t afraid to push some style boundaries with more daring choices. Few fashion fans could forget Queen Letizia’s tailored beige leather dress and her slinky black midi dress this year. Now Queen Letizia of Spain’s white waistcoat and A-line skirt combination for her recent engagement in Zaragoza has also caught our eye with its sophisticated silhouette.

Whilst fellow royals like Kate Middleton are fond of blazers for the Spanish summertime these can perhaps be a little too warm. Instead, Queen Letizia chose a white waistcoat from Felipe Varela which featured a formal collar and three gold-toned buttons down the front.

(Image credit: Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

Button suit waistcoat | $58.91/£45.99 | Mango This stunning button-up waistcoat can be paired with smart suit pants or a skirt like Queen Letizia. The sleeveless, formal design makes this a lovely occasion-wear piece for summer, with an inner lining and matching buttons.

Mango Polina Skinny Belt, Light Beige | $23.06/£17.99 | John Lewis & Partners With its gold-toned buckle and light beige color, this slim belt would look beautiful worn with everything from a waistcoat to dresses.

The gold detailing was echoed elsewhere with two side zips above open pockets, giving this power-dressing outfit a touch more glamor. Her Majesty added a slim white belt around her waist which accentuated her silhouette and featured a complimentary gold-toned buckle.

Queen Letizia’s white waistcoat was paired with a matching white A-line skirt also designed by Felipe Varela that fell elegantly to her knees. This is a classic suit set that puts her own unique twist on the more frequently-seen combination of a blazer and pants, showcasing her flare for modern royal dressing.

(Image credit: Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

Satin Crepe Midaxi Circle Skirt | $44.85/£35 | M&S This circle skirt is utterly versatile and can be dressed down with a denim jacket or dressed up with a waistcoat like Queen Letizia's. It features a subtle side-zipper fastening and the satin-back crepe material has a beautiful slight sheen to it.

Greece Kitten Heel Sling-back Court Shoes | $96.11/£75 | John Lewis & Partners Finish off your summer outfits in style with these classic sling-back court shoes with a kitten heel. The timeless pointed toe, soft beige tone and elastic insert on the buckle fastening make these a super wearable choice for day and evening occasions.

The Queen of Spain finished off her outfit with a pair of subtle beige sling-back court shoes from Isabel Abdo Shoes and her favorite Furla white leather bag. This was her accessory of choice when Queen Letizia’s petal pink blouse and white culottes wowed back in May as she showcased this year’s hottest royal spring color trend.

Queen Letizia’s white waistcoat look is an outfit to remember this summer and can easily be dressed down for less formal occasions. Why not try a similar combination of waistcoat and skirt with a pair of Kate Middleton’s espadrilles and a large shoulder bag for a more off-duty feel. The A-line skirt element can also be swapped for a pair of shorts or more traditional pants for a totally different look.

(Image credit: Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

Her Majesty wore this particular stunning outfit as she attended the delivery of Royal Offices of Employment dispatches with her husband King Felipe and eldest child, Princess Leonor, Princess of Asturias. The royals traveled to the General Military Academy in Zaragoza for the engagement and Princess Leonor is set to start three years of military training there in August.

Earlier this year, the 17-year-old graduated from UWC Atlantic College in Wales with her proud parents King Felipe and Queen Letizia and younger sister Sofia making the trip over from Spain for the occasion.