Queen Letizia's tailored beige leather dress features oversize stitching and we're obsessed!

We're obsessed with Queen Letizia's latest workwear-inspired outfit - here's where to buy a similar style for yourself.

Queen Letizia recently looked super elegant in a tailored beige leather dress while attending a meeting with the FAD Youth Foundation (Foundation Against Drug Addiction) in Madrid.

As we are all well aware by this point, Queen Letizia has really cool style, especially considering the strict dress codes she must adhere to as a European royal. From her boho floral midi dress, to her white culottes and petal pink blouse look, she's always serving up styles that inspire us to refresh our own wardrobes.

Her most recent sartorial feat came in a beige, tailored dress that hit just about below her knee, complete with stitch detailing, slits placed at the knees, and a belt at the waist.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Letizia's leather dress is from Massimo Dutti, and this isn't the first time we've seen the Queen in this specific style - she also wore it while attending the National Commission for the Commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the death of Pablo Picasso.

In her recent go at wearing the chic leather dress, she paired it with the Carolina Herrera Camelot Colorblock Bag, a white and beige bag that she's also worn in the past. She also chose a pair of laced-up brown heels to match the brown tones in her purse, perfectly tying together all of the hues in the outfit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although, unfortunately, the specific Massimo Dutti dress Letizia is wearing is no longer being made, we've found a similar style that will help give you that same workwear-chic look that she so effortlessly pulls off.

MODERN CITIZEN Pilar Vegan Leather Dress, $158 (£126) | StitchFix Complete your next night out look with the Modern Citizen Pilar Vegan Leather Dress. A fitted design and flowing skirt make this dress a standout choice for social events or a work event.

Journee Collection Gracelle Pump, $59.99 (£48) | DSW Make a sleek style statement wearing the Gracelle pumps from Journee Collection. These gorgeous heels are perfect for a night out or an important business meeting, and are sure to make a statement wherever you go.

For accessories, Letizia wore a simple pair of medium-sized gold hoops, keeping the attention on her dress, shoes, and bag. She also wore her sweeping brunette hair in her signature blowout style.

Letizia attended this meeting in Madrid with Ignacio Bayon, President of the Fundacion de Ayuda a la Drogadiccion, holding her own without King Felipe by her side.