Queen Letizia is the epitome of spring in the most amazing floral midi dress - here's where you can buy it

Queen Letizia of Spain looked well and truly ready for spring as she attended an event in the south of Spain in a gorgeous floral midi dress.

Queen Letizia was in the Andalusian city of Cordoba for a talent tour and prize winner announcement event, hosted by the Princess Girona Foundation.

She looked super elegant in the fitted, colorful dress, which is by a Spanish brand.

The Princess Girona Foundation was set up to help young people prepare for their future - both professionally and personally - and focuses on getting younger people who have been successful in their lives to become role models for others.

Queen Letizia looked perfectly spring-like for the occasion. Her fitted midi dress grabbed attention with its bold colors and floral pattern - it's without a doubt one of the best dresses we've seen on a royal.

Featuring puff sleeves, wrap detail, and an adjustable waist tie with a ring, fans couldn't get enough of Queen Letizia's look, which she paired with pink heels and a pair of white gold and diamond earrings from San Eloy Joyeros (opens in new tab), one of her favorite designers.

The dress is from Cayro, a Spanish clothing brand and it is surprisingly affordable at $108. It's currently in stock in all sizes, from XS up to XL, so act fast!

It has gathered band detail on top, an adjustable waist tie, half sleeves with gathered shoulders, and an invisible zipper on the back.

Fans were quick to comment on Queen Letizia's colorful dress. "Love the dress, so pretty," one commented, while another added, "So beautiful, as always."

Another royal fan added, "She looks like a fresh bouquet, so refreshing!" A further fan commented that she looked "like spring, so pretty."

Queen Letizia wore a completely different outfit when she attended the bicentenary of Ateneo De Madrid just a few days ago. Sporting a navy knitted dress, Queen Letizia looked far less spring-like, but equally elegant for the event.

The Floral Intarsia Knit Dress in navy is from Galcon Studio and features two cream-coloured flowers on the front.

Fans of Letizia might recognize the dress, as she has worn it before, at the beginning of March for 'The Talent Tour' in Malaga. The Spanish Queen paired the dress with dangly white flower earrings and a simple black belt.

Queen Letizia has always been a style icon among royal fans and she even holds the record for the most expensive royal wedding dress of all time, wearing a dress worth an eye-watering $7.5 (£6) million when she married King Felipe in 2004.

Designed by royal couturier Manual Pertegaz, the stunning gown featured embroidery woven into the silk using actual gold thread.