Prince Harry’s friends are “very hurt” at his lack of loyalty as he skips out on best friend’s wedding

Prince Harry’s friends have reportedly been left 'very hurt' at his lack of loyalty despite them being 'very loyal to him over the years,' with the argument overflowing following Harry's decision to skip out on his best friend’s recent wedding.

According to reports, Prince Harry's friends are 'very upset' with the Prince and feel that he has “not repaid the loyalty” they have shown him.

The news comes as Prince Harry failed to attend the wedding of Jack Mann, who has reportedly been his best friend since the pair met at the Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst.

Six months may have passed since the release of Prince Harry's scathing memoir Spare, but the effect of the words he wrote is still being felt across the country. It's no secret how the Royal Family feel about the book, or Harry and Meghan's Netflix docuseries (which could soon be getting a feature-length sequel), or the couple's bombshell Oprah interview - even though they still haven't commented on any of it publicly - but now it appears that Harry's friends are also 'hurt' over some of the royals comments.

It's a fact that Harry himself knows and even voiced in his memoir. Writing in Spare, he shared, “Several close mates and beloved figures in my life had chastised me for Oprah. How could you reveal such things? About your family? I told them that I failed to see how speaking to Oprah was any different from what my family and their staffs had done for decades—briefing the press on the shy, planting stories…The only difference was that Meg and I were upfront about it.”

But there now appear to be some more personal upsets within Harry's group of friends and we're not sure if the bonds can survive this one.

Case in point? Harry didn't turn up for his best friend's wedding this month - ouch.

As reported by The Daily Mail, Jack Mann, who was Prince Harry's "unofficial" best man at his own 2018 wedding to Meghan Markle, tied the knot on 1 July without Harry present at the ceremony.

Harry and Jack met while they were both attending Royal Military Academy Sandhurst and Jack then went on to enlist in the British Army. He served in Afghanistan alongside Harry and also found himself in Iraq before coming home and founding a private security company in 2015.

The pair have remained close, with Jack and Harry playing polo together and with Jack turning up in many of Harry and Meghan's intimate wedding photos.

So why wasn't Harry at his wedding? There's no confirmed answer but we do know that Harry's friends are upset, saying that they have 'been very loyal to him over the years' and that they 'don’t feel that loyalty’s been repaid.'

The Daily Mail’s Richard Eden, speaking on the Palace Confidential podcast speculated, “We don’t know if Jack Mann’s become estranged from Harry or not, but in Harry’s memoirs, at the end, he talks about how he was ‘chastised,’ in his words, after the [Oprah] interview by some of his closest friends. He’s done a lot of damage to those old relationships.”

Adding to the conversation over the rift, royal expert Rebecca English said, “From what I hear, there are a lot of people who are genuinely disgusted by what he’s done since leaving the royal family.

“They feel very hurt by some of the revelations that he’s made. As they were growing up, William and Harry created a very close-knit circle of friends around each other. There was almost a kind of omertá between them. There are people who said, ‘We’ve been very loyal to him over the years, and we don’t feel that loyalty’s been repaid.’”